stlouiscnr.com
Southern Illinois Students Show Growing Interest In Paid Training For Work In Skilled Trades
Interest in learning about and training for a career in one or more of the skilled trades which support the construction industry drew more than 1,600 Southern Illinois high school students to regional Construction Careers Expos in Belleville and DuQuoin. The young women and men said they were attracted by...
siue.edu
SIUE Invites Community to Native and Indigenous Heritage Month Opening Ceremony
“I expect a deep and complex engagement around the topics of Indigenous sovereignty, conquest, survivance and refusal,” said Derek A. Houston, PhD, associate professor in educational leadership. “There will also be a conversation about the possibilities of thinking beyond the bounds of conquest, particularly for Native peoples but applicable to others in the ongoing pursuit of liberation.”
siue.edu
Edwardsville Intelligencer Highlights Panel Discussion with Elected Officials
SIUE’s Staff Senate and Chapter of the State Universities Annuitant Association (SUAA) are co-hosting an event entitled “Effective Ways to Communicate with Elected Officials from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 1 in the Morris University Center Mississippi/Illinois Room. Edwardsville Intelligencer reporter Scott Marion highlighted the upcoming panel discussion and...
Principal remembers student, teacher killed in CVPA school shooting
Longtime teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and sophomore student Alexandria Bell, 15, died in a shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.
Loss of colleague hits home for athletic director after Central VPA shooting
ST. LOUIS — It’s been a week of indescribable emotions after the deadly shooting at Central Visual Performance Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday. Two people died in that shooting including student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka. Seven others were injured. Funeral arrangements have been...
Rosati Kain High School has big plans for the future
After the Archdiocese announced that it would shut down Rosati Kain High School as part of its restructuring plan, the school is planning to operate independently, and they’re optimistic about their future.
Highland, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Senior from STL high school shooting speaks at town hall
A student who survived the St. Louis High School shooting spoke with Fox 2 after her emotional outcry for change stunned a congressional town hall meeting, Thursday night.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsille Senior Center hosts fun Halloween party
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Senior Center is hosting a fun event today at the CSC. It begins at 10am.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (Oct. 28, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
St. Louis school targeted for eviction has struggled to pay its staff, had tax-exempt status revoked by IRS
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield private school being targeted for eviction by its landlord has also struggled to pay staff members, email messages obtained by the Business Journal show. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 also revoked the nonprofit's tax-exempt status, according to government records. One teacher at Barat...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Fire Departments Implement Enhanced Form of CPR
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Fire Departments have implemented an innovative way to treat patients suffering cardiac arrest that’s yielding encouraging results. The departments earlier this year began using an enhanced form of cardiopulmonary resuscitation that takes a cue from NASCAR pit crews. Anyone familiar with...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Board Approves Renovation & Expansion Bid
GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
George Paz, former CEO of Express Scripts and civic leader, dead at 67
ST. LOUIS — George Paz, the former CEO of Express Scripts who built the company into the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager, died on Sunday evening, according to Kristin Sobolik, chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was 67. Sobolik said she didn't have details of how...
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
FOX 28 Spokane
News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri. – A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That’s when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old...
