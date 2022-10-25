ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

siue.edu

SIUE Invites Community to Native and Indigenous Heritage Month Opening Ceremony

“I expect a deep and complex engagement around the topics of Indigenous sovereignty, conquest, survivance and refusal,” said Derek A. Houston, PhD, associate professor in educational leadership. “There will also be a conversation about the possibilities of thinking beyond the bounds of conquest, particularly for Native peoples but applicable to others in the ongoing pursuit of liberation.”
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siue.edu

Edwardsville Intelligencer Highlights Panel Discussion with Elected Officials

SIUE’s Staff Senate and Chapter of the State Universities Annuitant Association (SUAA) are co-hosting an event entitled “Effective Ways to Communicate with Elected Officials from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 1 in the Morris University Center Mississippi/Illinois Room. Edwardsville Intelligencer reporter Scott Marion highlighted the upcoming panel discussion and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
High School Football PRO

Highland, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HIGHLAND, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Fire Departments Implement Enhanced Form of CPR

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Fire Departments have implemented an innovative way to treat patients suffering cardiac arrest that’s yielding encouraging results. The departments earlier this year began using an enhanced form of cardiopulmonary resuscitation that takes a cue from NASCAR pit crews. Anyone familiar with...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Township Board Approves Renovation & Expansion Bid

GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family

In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
FLORISSANT, MO

