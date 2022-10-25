DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida teenager who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his scooter is being honored by his high school on Friday night. Atlantic High School in Daytona Beach is holding a "Blue Out" during Friday night's game in memory of 17-year-old Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. The student had just been accepted to the University of Kansas when he was hit by a car while riding on a scooter he just bought with money he earned working at Walmart.

