Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
6 people shot in drive-by shooting at Orange County night club; gunman at large
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Witnesses are speaking out after six people were shot at an Orange County nightclub early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Toxic Lounge on Crystal Clear Lane, near the Florida Mall. The owner says there has never been a shooting at the club and is upset that violence spilled from the streets into her business.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Domestic violence incident turns into shootout with Florida officers
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police responding to an alleged domestic violence call in a Florida neighborhood got into a shootout with the suspect early Saturday. According to Melbourne police, officers arrived at 4365 Millicent Circle after a woman said her boyfriend was attempting to stab her tires. Officers confronted the man, who they said was armed with a handgun.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: FHP trooper saves life of motorcyclist found laying on sidewalk in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper found a motorcyclist lying on the sidewalk in Kissimmee, Florida, and performed CPR, saving the man's life, according to the FHP Orlando. Trooper Joseph Santos began CPR on the man, who started breathing moments later, the FHP said. Video posted by...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 5-year-old boy critical after DUI crash in Lake County; driver arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition and a woman was seriously injured after Florida Highway Patrol says a man suspected of DUI caused a crash in Lake County on Saturday. Troopers say this happened around 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road.
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
fox35orlando.com
Boy flown to hospital after being hit while on his bike in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An eight-year-old boy was flown to the hospital in critical condition on Friday after he was struck by a vehicle while on his bike in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP's report said the incident happened near Barbara Road and Ackerman Avenue. According to...
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan Village demands rent payment days after residents return to complex
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Monday was the first day people at Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were allowed back in their homes after nearly a month under a mandatory evacuation order. But they’re already being told, they’ve got to pay up. Miguel Velez says he used to be a...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!. "Because... because they go fast, with boosters!" exclaimed Knox Grasley, a 5-year-old aviation enthusiast. The crowds...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County map shows when debris from Hurricane Ian will be picked up for residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Debris from Hurricane Ian continues to pile up across Central Florida. FOX 35 has visited several neighborhoods, one being the Orlo Vista community, where residents said the debris piling up is out of control. On Thursday, Orange County officials released a debris removal map on its...
fox35orlando.com
Atlantic High School to honor band student killed after being hit by car while riding scooter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida teenager who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his scooter is being honored by his high school on Friday night. Atlantic High School in Daytona Beach is holding a "Blue Out" during Friday night's game in memory of 17-year-old Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. The student had just been accepted to the University of Kansas when he was hit by a car while riding on a scooter he just bought with money he earned working at Walmart.
fox35orlando.com
Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area. "While this burst early likely won't influence local river levels, we are seeing areas...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: A few showers linger, then beautiful weather through Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 68 degrees. Isolated showers continue throughout the evening. An easterly flow is pushing showers on to the coast along Brevard County. None of these showers will be severe, but a few can bring a decent amount of rain. BEACHES:. With easterly winds surf will be...
fox35orlando.com
Rent stabilization to Orange County residents unlikely to happen after court decision
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An appeals court has ruled that the Orange County rent control measure shouldn't appear on this year's ballot, but activists are saying the fight isn't over. "What the appelate court said was that they were remanding it to a lower court and allowing the issuance of...
fox35orlando.com
18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series
He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
fox35orlando.com
What's up with Orlando's Under-I park project? New plans for more parking downtown
What's the latest on Orlando's "Under-i" Urban Park redevelopment plans?. Back in November 2020, Orlando asked developers to submit ideas to transform the area beneath the I-4 bridge decks downtown – known as The Bridge District – and envisioned a 9.75 acre urban gathering space. Potential ideals included...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County rent control ordinance should not be on ballot, appeals court rules
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Less than two weeks before Election Day, a divided appeals court has rejected an Orange County ballot measure aimed at imposing rent controls. A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision Thursday, sided with the industry group Florida Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association, which sought a temporary injunction to block the measure.
Comments / 0