Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

6 people shot in drive-by shooting at Orange County night club; gunman at large

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Witnesses are speaking out after six people were shot at an Orange County nightclub early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Toxic Lounge on Crystal Clear Lane, near the Florida Mall. The owner says there has never been a shooting at the club and is upset that violence spilled from the streets into her business.
fox35orlando.com

Police: Domestic violence incident turns into shootout with Florida officers

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police responding to an alleged domestic violence call in a Florida neighborhood got into a shootout with the suspect early Saturday. According to Melbourne police, officers arrived at 4365 Millicent Circle after a woman said her boyfriend was attempting to stab her tires. Officers confronted the man, who they said was armed with a handgun.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP

Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!. "Because... because they go fast, with boosters!" exclaimed Knox Grasley, a 5-year-old aviation enthusiast. The crowds...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Atlantic High School to honor band student killed after being hit by car while riding scooter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida teenager who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his scooter is being honored by his high school on Friday night. Atlantic High School in Daytona Beach is holding a "Blue Out" during Friday night's game in memory of 17-year-old Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. The student had just been accepted to the University of Kansas when he was hit by a car while riding on a scooter he just bought with money he earned working at Walmart.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area. "While this burst early likely won't influence local river levels, we are seeing areas...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series

He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County rent control ordinance should not be on ballot, appeals court rules

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Less than two weeks before Election Day, a divided appeals court has rejected an Orange County ballot measure aimed at imposing rent controls. A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision Thursday, sided with the industry group Florida Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association, which sought a temporary injunction to block the measure.

