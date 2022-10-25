Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Waldport voters have an array of candidates to choose from when it comes to selecting next mayor and three council members
WALDPORT – There’s no lack of interest by people running for Waldport council positions in the Nov. 8 general election. There is a two-man race for mayor and five people – including three incumbents – are seeking three seats on the city council. The only sure...
KATU.com
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
yachatsnews.com
Celeste McEntee is ready to advocate for hard-working Oregonians
Celeste McEentee is the candidate I am voting for to represent Lincoln County in the Oregon House of Representatives. Celeste McEntee has a keen understanding of what it takes to thrive and also succeed in the fishing, tourism, agriculture, timber, hospitality and port industries. She knows, first-hand, as a business owner, the issues employers and employees are facing across our state.
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
yamhilladvocate.com
Progressive Yamhill Falsely Accuses Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hinton of Responsibility for Newberg Ballot Screwup
As many Newberg residents are now aware and as covered in my last article, Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To Do, the November 2022 ballots for Newberg residents have errors on them which is resulting in a special election taking place on December 20th, 2022 for the local city council seats. This article features additional information that explains how this mistake happened and who is responsible.
Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Port of Tillamook Bay Signs Contract to Assess Viability of Hangar B
The Port of Tillamook Bay has signed a contract with Wood Research and Development LLC to do a thorough analysis of the vitality of Hangar B. The last time an assessment of the building was completed was in 2011 as part of the FEMA projects being contemplated after the loss of the railroad in 2007. At that time, the study determined that the building needed a new roof among other structural improvements.
hh-today.com
East Albany Plan: It’s complicated
Driving back to central Albany from east of I-5 might be more complicated in decades to come if one proposal for road system changes is carried out. The city council and planning commission held another joint meeting Monday to talk about a possible new land-use and road map for the section of Albany east of the freeway, north and south of Highway 20.
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub, but the weekend show that was to have featured a child performer went on as planned. The 11-year-old did not take part as scheduled but was in the audience of about 50 people as some 200 demonstrators and counterdemonstrators — some of them armed — faced off outside the Oregon pub where Sunday’s story time was held. Authorities said people in the crowd of about 200 protesters on both sides briefly “lobbed projectiles” at each other, prompting authorities to shut down the street. Some in the crowd had semi-automatic rifles, police said. The projectiles were rocks and some smoke bombs, the Register Guard reported. Police did not make any arrests and said one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with an unspecified injury.
Oct. 26 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 26 - Antonio Gomez Lucas, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Juan Antonio Gomez Lucas, 38, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) for DUII, hit and run...
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
kezi.com
Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon
OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
kptv.com
Newport police find bloody woman with her hands tied on Yaquina Bay Bridge
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Newport police arrested a man early Saturday for assault and kidnapping. The night before, at around 11 p.m. Friday, Newport police responded to the Yaquina Bay Bridge to take care of construction materials in the roadway. While they were trying to clear the road, officers heard someone calling for help. A woman has blood all over her face and head and a wound to the back of the head. Her hands were also tied tightly behind their back.
Earth is in the midst of a climate emergency, OSU researchers warn
A new report written by an international coalition of researchers, including two scientists from Oregon State University, warns that the Earth is in the midst of a climate emergency.
