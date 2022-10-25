Read full article on original website
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
bulletin-news.com
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
wtmj.com
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He drove into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21 after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. Dozens of other people were hurt. Brooks dismissed his public defenders days before his trial began in early October and defended himself throughout the proceedings. He was removed from the courtroom at times for his erratic outbursts and confrontational exchanges with the judge.
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
Stolen frozen beef leads investigators to multimillion-dollar crime ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into stolen beef that detectives said revealed a crime ring spanning several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it began investigating after several semi-trailers filled with stolen beef were stolen in Nebraska.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man who plowed into a Christmas parade.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
Wisconsin Capitol statue head thief gets probation
A man who stole the head from the state Capitol statue of Hans Christian Heg during a night of protests in 2020 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft on Wednesday.
Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
wtmj.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
wearegreenbay.com
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
wtmj.com
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say the six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide. The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound. He says Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
