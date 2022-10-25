Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
Polygon
James Gunn takes over all DC movies
Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
netflixjunkie.com
Will James Gunn Finally Take Over Henry Cavill’s Superman After Rejecting It for ‘Suicide Squad’ Back in the Day?
Hollywood is never short on new content. Time and again, a new film or series makes their ways to our screens. However, every once in a while a new project releases and takes the world by storm. In 2013, that project was Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill, directed by Zack Snyder. Henry Cavill as Superman is an experience that comes once in a lifetime. Although the audience witnessed Cavill as Superman in multiple films since 2013, we did not have a sequel to where it all began, i.e., Man Of Steel 2 until now.
epicstream.com
DC Fans Love Ezra Miller’s Rumored Flash Replacement
I'm pretty sure most of you are already aware of Ezra Miller's controversies and despite the actor's attempts to save his career in the DC Extended Universe, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery has made its verdict. If you may recall, the 30-year-old star and his agent recently met with the merger's executives to discuss his future in the franchise, and while some reports claim everything went smoothly, with the belief that Miller will continue playing Barry Allen after The Flash, it looks like that's not the case.
SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
The Verge
James Gunn is DC Studios’ new co-CEO
After months of searching for a new leader to head up its answer to Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to lead its recently formed DC Studios division. Though it at one point seemed as though Warner Bros. Discovery was eyeing Dan...
Kevin Feige Talks ‘Wakanda Forever’ and Supporting James Gunn’s DC Move: “I’ll Be First in Line”
Wednesday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere arrived at a time of transition for the comic book world, both onscreen and off. The project honors late actor Chadwick Boseman and is expected to pass the title of Black Panther on to a new actor. Offscreen, Wakanda Forever‘s premiere comes just one day after the game-changing news that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will ascend to top jobs at DC, the chief rival of Marvel in the comic book space.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': First Reactions From the World PremiereRyan Coogler, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast on...
Gizmodo
DC's Green Lantern TV Series Will Now Focus on the Best Green Lantern
Is new DC Entertainment head honcho James Gunn already making moves? The Hollywood Reporter says no, but it certainly feels timely that one day after the announcement that Gunn would head up all things DC for Warner Bros. Discovery that the long-in-development Green Lantern TV series would pivot to star John Stewart, best known for starring in the animated Justice League series.
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy are back... to save Christmas (and heal Star-Lord's broken heart). In the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the rag-tag gang of Marvel heroes - Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Groot (Vin Diesel) - team up to help cheer up Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who is still grieving the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). When the group learns it's almost Christmas on earth, they decide to try to find Star-Lord "the perfect present".
Warner Bros. Discovery Poach Marvel Veterans To Add Spark To Superman And Other Superheroes
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD appointed a veteran director-producer team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the new roles of Co-Chair and CEOs of DC Studios effective on November 1. Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, bringing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC...
AdWeek
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
Comments / 0