PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The defense rested Thursday in the trial of Mark Wilson Jr., a man convicted in the killings of two young Putnam County brothers in 2020. Defense attorneys put a diagnostic radiologist on the stand, who described the brain scarring he found in Mark Wilson. The state’s first witness was a psychologist who examined Wilson in jail after he was convicted of the murders. She diagnosed him with substance abuse disorders and an anti-social personality disorder. She said, in her opinion, Wilson was not suffering from a major depressive disorder.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO