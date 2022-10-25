ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Week 10 high school football picks: District championships on the line as season winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. This week, predictions are published a day earlier due to the number of games on Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Defense rests in trial of man convicted in killings of Putnam County boys

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The defense rested Thursday in the trial of Mark Wilson Jr., a man convicted in the killings of two young Putnam County brothers in 2020. Defense attorneys put a diagnostic radiologist on the stand, who described the brain scarring he found in Mark Wilson. The state’s first witness was a psychologist who examined Wilson in jail after he was convicted of the murders. She diagnosed him with substance abuse disorders and an anti-social personality disorder. She said, in her opinion, Wilson was not suffering from a major depressive disorder.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Employee found shot to death in parking lot of Commonwealth Avenue business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of a business on Commonwealth Avenue at Clayton Road, authorities said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 11:50 a.m. to a person shot in the area of the business. When they arrived, officers said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

