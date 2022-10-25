Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Four to watch, full schedule for a massive Week 10 slate of games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. This is the final week of district games and automatic playoff qualifiers will be locked in after this week’s games.
News4Jax.com
Coast Guard members urge Georgia, Florida fans tailgating by boat to stay safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As more and more people head downtown for the Georgia-Florida game festivities, the city docks in the St. Johns River near TIAA Bank Field are filling up as boaters secure their spots. So many diehard Bulldogs and Gators tailgate on the water, and Coast Guard members...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville R&B singer YK Osiris visits local schools to inspire, talk about mental health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville R&B singer and entertainer YK Osiris visited several local schools this week in an effort to inspire students to succeed and talk with them about mental health. YK Osiris, whose birth name is Osiris Williams and is perhaps best known for his 2019 hit “Worth...
News4Jax.com
Report: Ex-Jag Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890K
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14, according to a report from our news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. Minshew sold the Marsh Cove Drive home in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes...
News4Jax.com
Week 10 high school football picks: District championships on the line as season winds down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. This week, predictions are published a day earlier due to the number of games on Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
News4Jax.com
Local poll worker safety in focus after intimidation incidents increase around the country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Election day is quickly approaching and safety is always at the top of the minds of poll workers, especially after incidents of election worker intimidation have happened across the country. It’s been 20 years since Adell Jones started working elections and being a part of the...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for candidates for Clay County commission?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two candidates are in the running to become the next Clay County Commissioner for District 2, a district that covers the Oakleaf area in the northern part of the county. Republican Alexandra Compere is going up against Democrat Leroy Edwards to fill the seat currently...
News4Jax.com
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
News4Jax.com
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
News4Jax.com
NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Nurses at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital dressed up the babies in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for Halloween. The tiny tots were dressed as mermaids, Sully from Monsters, Inc., Yoda from Star Wars, a lion and more. It was definitely a sweet treat for...
News4Jax.com
Lockdown lifted at Jacksonville elementary school after report of gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gregory Drive Elementary School was temporarily locked down Wednesday after a report of gunfire in the area, according to Duval County Public Schools. A message that was sent to parents said the lockdown was a precaution. All students and staff were safe. Early dismissal was delayed...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
News4Jax.com
Black leaders call for investigation into what all JSO officers post on social media after racist tweets surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen Black leaders gathered on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday, demanding a more extensive investigation into a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s social media pages and what other officers are posting in public. The calls come after the...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: 2 men accused of having fraudulent contracts with customers for more than $700K
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville men are accused of trying to scam more than $700,000 from homeowners and businesses, according to records obtained by the News4JAX I-TEAM. Steven Ford and Lawrence Gilmore IV were arrested late last week on charges that include organized fraud and workers’ compensation insurance fraud....
News4Jax.com
Defense rests in trial of man convicted in killings of Putnam County boys
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The defense rested Thursday in the trial of Mark Wilson Jr., a man convicted in the killings of two young Putnam County brothers in 2020. Defense attorneys put a diagnostic radiologist on the stand, who described the brain scarring he found in Mark Wilson. The state’s first witness was a psychologist who examined Wilson in jail after he was convicted of the murders. She diagnosed him with substance abuse disorders and an anti-social personality disorder. She said, in her opinion, Wilson was not suffering from a major depressive disorder.
News4Jax.com
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidates condemn racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by JSO sergeant now under investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidates on Tuesday condemned a series of racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant. Democrat Lakeshia Burton and Republican T.K. Waters both said there is no place in the organization for the rhetoric believed to have been tweeted by...
News4Jax.com
Employee found shot to death in parking lot of Commonwealth Avenue business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of a business on Commonwealth Avenue at Clayton Road, authorities said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 11:50 a.m. to a person shot in the area of the business. When they arrived, officers said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene, according to police.
News4Jax.com
Crash reenactment warns Camden County students of dangers from driving intoxicated
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Editorial note: Photos included within this story are from a reenactment of a DUI crash, and the people involved are actors. They were not injured and no actual crash occurred. It’s a jarring scene and appears to be a real deadly crash, but in reality,...
