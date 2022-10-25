ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Putin's Allies Will Soon Turn on Him, Russian Military Analyst Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies will soon turn on him, a Russian military expert has suggested, analyzing a recent shift in rhetoric among the leader's top peers. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, Kyiv-based Russian military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed to remarks made by two staunch allies of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Daily Mail

FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack

The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
GEORGIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test

New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
Newsweek

Wounded Russian Soldier Tells Ukrainians 'Just Finish Me' in Video

A video circulating on social media shows a wounded Russian soldier pleading with Ukrainians in the southern Kharkiv region to end his life. The 2-minute clip, which was published by multiple local Telegram channels and on Twitter, shows a Russian soldier with his leg trapped underneath a collapsed wall. A...
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...

Comments / 0

Community Policy