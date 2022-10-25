Read full article on original website
Putin's Allies Will Soon Turn on Him, Russian Military Analyst Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies will soon turn on him, a Russian military expert has suggested, analyzing a recent shift in rhetoric among the leader's top peers. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, Kyiv-based Russian military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed to remarks made by two staunch allies of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.
Russia allegedly lost its most powerful air defense system, the S-400, in Ukraine
Russian troops have lost one of their most advanced air defense systems, the S-400 'Triumf', after it was hit by a Ukrainian rocket, Defense Blog reported. The incident came to light not from official Russian agencies but from an obituary printed for a fallen soldier. On the brink of entering...
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack
The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
Huge Russian Assault Fails as Ukraine Repels Seven Attacks in One Day: Kyiv
Moscow has continued with its campaign of aiming for civilian targets in Ukraine but most of its cruise missiles have been shot down, with attacks on seven areas having been repelled, according to Kyiv's forces. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday that over the...
U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member
A senior member of the state Duma, Russia's parliament, said that any U.S. states that want to break away from the country and instead join the Russian Federation will be considered. The comments come only a week after Russia declared that four regions of Ukraine had become Russian territory, following...
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test
New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
Wounded Russian Soldier Tells Ukrainians 'Just Finish Me' in Video
A video circulating on social media shows a wounded Russian soldier pleading with Ukrainians in the southern Kharkiv region to end his life. The 2-minute clip, which was published by multiple local Telegram channels and on Twitter, shows a Russian soldier with his leg trapped underneath a collapsed wall. A...
Daily Beast
Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks
Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Russian Officials Quit in Droves After Conscripted Colleague Killed—Report
"We have a mass exodus," a Kremlin source told Russian journalist Roman Super.
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is
A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
