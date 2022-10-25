ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento school teacher released from jail; she’s accused of hiding missing teen

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GRa0_0imVpiSn00

A Sacramento school teacher has been released from jail and ordered to stay away from a teenage boy she is accused of hiding for nearly two years while his family was searching for him.

Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, appeared for her arraignment hearing Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. She was arrested last week in connection with the disappearance of Michael Ramirez, who returned home “inexplicably” in March after being reported missing in June 2020, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department .

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has filed against Olivares a felony charge of detention of a minor child with the intent to conceal from a parent. Olivares also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Olivares had been in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail since Thursday afternoon. Christy Van Stelle, Olivares’ attorney, asked the judge to eliminate her bail since the bail scheduled amount for the charge was zero dollars.

Van Stelle argued that Olivares has no previous criminal record, and she’s lived in the same home for over 20 years. Van Stelle submitted to the court several letters from current and former students’ parents in support of the teacher.

“I don’t think she’s a flight risk,” Van Stelle told the judge. “I don’t think she’s a danger to society.”

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Aarseth acknowledged that zero bail is the scheduled amount for the charge Olivares faces, but she asked the judge to set a reasonable bail with court restrictions “based on the fact that this defendant did conceal a 15-year-old from his parents for a period of 21 months.”

Superior Court Commissioner Ken Brody granted the zero-bail release and ordered Olivares to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with Ramirez and his guardians, Katte Smith and Lee Dorsey. Brody also ordered Olivares to stay away from their home, schools or and places of employment.

Brody also ordered Olivares to check in initially with the pretrial services office and to visit with the office twice a month until her case has concluded.

Olivares only spoke in court briefly to agree to the court’s restrictions and answer Brody’s questions. She was released from jail Monday evening.

Her lawyer declined to speak to reporters outside the courthouse Monday. In a brief phone call Tuesday, Van Stelle told The Sacramento Bee that her client is not accused of committing any harm to the boy. She declined to discuss the criminal case any further until she receives approval from Olivares.

Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School on 13th Street in South Land Park, according to authorities and the school’s website . News media reports indicated Ramirez, who was 15 years old when he was reported missing, ran away from a strict household and is friends with one of Olivares’ children.

A spokesman for the Sacramento City Unified School District said Olivares faces charges in connection with “acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties.” Olivares was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district investigation.

Comments / 35

Kathy Carlin Czepiel
2d ago

Wow, that’s a tough one. I can see both sides. Being a parent and being a parent of a child that has a friend that needs help. I’m curious to see how this turns out.

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Suspects, including Auburn woman, sentenced for 2021 Placerville Halloween attack

Two women, one from Auburn, were sentenced Oct. 7 in relation to a 2021 Halloween assault in Placerville. Vivian Hope Bertrand, 21, of Auburn and Theodora Athena Economou, 23, of Placerville were reportedly damaged property on Main Street and used a hatchet to injure a female victim near her left eye when she asked them to stop. A male victim also sustained a left thumb injury when attempting to stop the attack.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

18-year-old arrested, facing animal cruelty charges in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen. A […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
eastrockawaygull.com

Latest in the Stockton Murder Mystery

After a long investigation and living in fear, Stockton police are proud to announce that they have arrested a 43-year-old serial killer by the name of Wesley Brownlee. He was linked to the six murders and one wounding of a homeless woman. Brownlee was arrested on October, 15th at around 2 AM while so-called “hunting”. Brownlee was held in court on Tuesday, October, 18. He was charged with three murders. The night of his arrest he was found with a firearm in his waistband. Later on, the firearm was confirmed as the gun used to kill the innocent victims.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fairfield police arrest teenager who brought gun to school

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police arrested a student at Armijo High School Tuesday afternoon for bringing a gun to campus, the department announced Wednesday.Officers said that at around 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer learned about an ongoing conflict between two students, with one of them threatening to physically harm the other. The school's vice principal then escorted the student who made threats to the office and searched his backpack after hearing that he possibly had a firearm."Inside the backpack, Officer Lewis found a second, cross-body bag from which he recovered a loaded Polymer 80 Glock-style pistol, with an extended magazine inserted into the magazine well," a statement from the department noted.Officers took the student into custody and transported him to the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility, where he was booked on several weapons related charges. "Many thanks to Officer Lewis, Armijo High's vice principal and school administration. Due to their quick thinking and collaborative partnership, a potentially dangerous situation was avoided," the department's statement read.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 men facing arson, mutilation charges in death of woman found burned near Antioch trail

ANTIOCH – Two men will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in the death of a woman whose body was found badly burned last week near a trail in Antioch.Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, are both facing arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Police identified Sharlman as the victim earlier this week. They also announced that two people of interest had been arrested in connection with the homicide, but had not announced the names of the suspects.Police said the body was found on Oct....
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

41K+
Followers
737
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy