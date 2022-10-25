Read full article on original website
Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 30, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans says Rochester has a growing problem of homelessness and it’s contributing to the violence. The city is partnering with local organizations and the county to provide shelter and services to those in need. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, you’ll hear what neighborhood...
Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
Rochester ranks third for best NY cities to live in and 16th for U.S. cities with best quality of life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester ranks third for best cities in New York State to live in, according to a new U.S. News and World Report analysis. In the survey’s national rankings, Rochester ranked #42 for best cities to live in. It also ranked 55th for best places to retire and 16th for overall quality of life.
$100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a third prize-winning Powerball play ticket, worth $100,000 after Thursday’s drawing, was brought in Rochester. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at the A1 Food and Meat Market on south Plymouth Avenue. No one won the jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday night. The jackpot is estimated at $800 million.
Safe in His Arms Ministries to host winter giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local nonprofit will be doing a winter giveaway in a few weeks to prepare families for the upcoming winter weather. Safe in His Arms Ministries will be holding the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 12. You’ll be able to pick up coats, hats, gloves, and hygiene products. The...
2023 Club Passes for Jazz Festival go on sale Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Club Passes for the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival 20th Edition go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at early bird prices. To buy visit RochesterJazz.com or call (585) 454-2060. The Club Pass is the festival’s unique and popular value pass to discovery,...
Following child safety session, student came forward about former Hilton principal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The testimony of over two dozen young boys in the Kirk Ashton trial persuaded a jury to convict a former Hilton Elementary School principal of sexual abuse. One local agency also played a major role in the case coming to fruition. That agency is the Bivona...
Ten local veterans receive lapel pins and ceremony to honor their service
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local Vietnam Veterans are being recognized for their service to our country. Congressman Joe Morelle presented 10 veterans with the Vietnam War commemoration lapel pin. The pins are awarded to vets who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.
Local salons pamper women who have survived domestic abuse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with three local salons, including textures Beauty Bar on Lyell Avenue, to pamper local women who have survived domestic abuse. About 30 women got new haircuts and styles on Monday, as well as roses...
Shake Shack opens on Thruway between Waterloo and Geneva exits
GENEVA, N.Y. — Upstate New York’s first full-time Shake Shack is up and running. You can find it on I-90 West at the Junius Ponds service area, which is between Waterloo exit 41 and Geneva exit 42. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Shake Shack...
Former Principal Ashton convicted of 46 Counts out of 50 for the ongoing abuse of students in Hilton
Rochester, NY – On Monday, 52-year-old Kirk Ashton was convicted by a Monroe County jury of 11 counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree, 17 counts of course of sexual conduct against a child, and 18 counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the ongoing sexual abuse of 21 victims. The victims were students at Northwood Elementary School at the time of the abuse, from 2014-2021, when Ashton served as principal of the school.
City leaders flipping the switch, wanting to take over RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Customer frustrations with RG&E have been boiling for months. City leaders are flipping the switch and want to take over the power company. At a public meeting Thursday night, they talked about replacing the company with a publicly owned entity. The meeting was led by Rochester City Council...
RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
Greece PD asking for help with K9 grant voting competition
GREECE, N.Y. The Greece Police Department is asking for your help to earn funding for its K9!. The 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant will award $15,000 to the top eight agencies. This money will help to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. The winners...
Willow and Providence Housing receive millions of dollars in funding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Ending domestic violence is the goal of two local organizations that house and support the survivors. Willow Domestic Violence Center and Providence Housing were joined by County Executive Adam Bello on Thursday to announce more than $3 million in funding to support the services. It’s part of the American Rescue Plan funds to address critical community needs.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Remaining mild into the first part of November
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Over the last several days it has felt more like late Summer as opposed to the middle of Fall with high temperatures reaching as warm as the mid and low 70s at times across Western NY. So with the cooler weather today it begs the question, “Are we...
City lawmakers and customers will meet on Thursday to call for public takeover of RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some customers and city lawmakers are calling for a public takeover of the privately owned RG&E. This comes after RG&E proposed a hike in its gas and electric prices and amid billing issues that we’ve investigated for months. See our stories about RG&E:. President of...
Residents, leaders react to upcoming Thurston Road pharmacy closure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester’s 19th Ward is losing a vital business in the community. Walgreens, located on Thurston Road, will shut its doors for good Nov. 7. News10NBC talked to people who depend on this Walgreens, not only for their pharmacy needs but for groceries as well. Many people in...
