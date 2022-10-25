Read full article on original website
An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana
Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
The SAPD is searching for a transient in Santa Ana who allegedly molested a child
On December 2021, a 15-year-old victim disclosed being sexually molested by wanted suspect Luis Cervando Brigido. It is believed that the suspect sexually molested the victim when they were 3 years-old over the course of one year.
55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana
The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
The SAPD will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday, Oct. 28
The Santa Ana Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint on Friday, October 28th, 2022. It will begin at 7:00 PM and is scheduled to conclude at 2:00 AM.
The SAPD was awarded $580K for DUI checkpoints and road safety programs
SANTA ANA, CA – The Santa Ana Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “The safety of our motorists and pedestrians in our community is a high priority,” Santa Ana...
Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana
Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision
Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes.
Do you need help paying your Santa Ana water bill?
Did you know that you can receive a one-time assistance payment on your water bill through the Water Bill Assistance Program? The federally-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time benefit of up to $2,000 to cover past-due drinking water, wastewater/sewer, and/or stormwater costs for eligible, low-income customers.
O.C. Judge’s allows the cold weather homeless shelter in Santa Ana to open
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana is disheartened and disappointed to learn that on Friday, Oct. 21, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter gave the green light to the County of Orange to open a cold weather shelter at the National Guard Armory located at 612 E. Warner Ave.
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
Avian Flu confirmed in Orange County birds
(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has received confirmation that six birds have tested positive for Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as Bird Flu, in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends that hunters take precaution to limit the possibility of spread of infection to humans, and that the public stay clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.
