Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Person killed, truck driver arrested in crash on I-10 near 67th Avenue, DPS says
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash along eastbound I-10 near 67th Avenue early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials told ABC15 crews at the scene that the collision involved two semi trucks and a passenger car just before 2 a.m. The truck reportedly rear-ended...
KTAR.com
3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
AZFamily
Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann
WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday morning northwest of the Valley. Just before 8 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittman. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that had rolled off the roadway. Deputies say a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the other wasn’t seriously hurt.
AZFamily
8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is in critical condition, and two men are hospitalized after police say a road rage incident turned violent late Thursday morning in north Phoenix. Just before 11 a.m., Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway,...
KTAR.com
Man stabbed, 8-year-old girl shot in Phoenix road rage incident
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a road rage incident escalated to gunfire on a Phoenix street Thursday, authorities said. Two vehicles that were involved stopped near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, and a man got out of green Jeep and started a fight with a man in a black passenger car, Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press briefing at the scene.
AZFamily
Family remembers, wants answers over couple hit and killed by driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed while crossing the street in Phoenix. The accident happened in April, and the family says they are still looking for some answers. The family wants to know why the driver who hit...
KTAR.com
Fiery, fatal crash closes eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix for hours
PHOENIX – A fiery, fatal crash shut down eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix for hours Thursday morning, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said two semitrucks and a car collided on the freeway near 67th Avenue around 2 a.m. DPS said at a press conference the driver...
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after Tempe officers involved in shooting
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting took place in the East Valley on Wednesday. Mesa police officers were called to help Tempe police with an air unit about a person wanted for aggravated assault traveling in a vehicle, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled in Phoenix after missing man located
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday morning after a missing Phoenix man was located, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled the alert for Edward Collins, 53, around 8 a.m. He had last been seen walking near 30th Street and Bell Road on Wednesday around...
AZFamily
Teen girl, 2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl and two men are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the crash happened near 67th and Campbell avenues just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a sedan and truck had collided near the intersection....
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by a car on Hunt Highway in Sun Lakes
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the area of 113th Street and Hunt Highway just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, and it’s not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Details on the driver have not been released.
KTAR.com
Man accused of attacking Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer earlier this month, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an assault on the train around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa was going 90 mph, had his headlights off, DPS says
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) — A wrong-way driver was reportedly going 90 miles per hour and had his headlights off on the U.S. 60 in Mesa before he was arrested on Tuesday night. The Department of Public Safety says just before 10 p.m., 33-year-old Justin Gene Lum was spotted by multiple witnesses going east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 44th Street. He reportedly continued driving his Mazda sedan, with the headlights off, the wrong way onto the U.S. 60.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
Mother arrested after meth, fentanyl found in Surprise hotel room; child hospitalized
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is in the hospital, and a mother, identified as Talia Dahlin-Bennett, 41, is in custody after police found illegal drugs in a family’s Surprise hotel room on Wednesday. Police say two adults, including Talia Dahlin, and three children were staying at a...
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix
Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing middle-aged Phoenix man
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued late Wednesday for a Phoenix man who went missing earlier in the day, authorities said. Edward Collins, 53, was last seen walking near 30th Street and Bell Road around 1:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. He has a medical condition that...
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by Department of Public Safety troopers on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night. DPS troopers say the driver was first spotted going east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near 44th Street. Then, he reportedly kept going the wrong way and jumped on the U.S. 60.
12news.com
Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
