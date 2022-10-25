Read full article on original website
Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season
Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
IFC Films Buys Amy Redford’s YA Thriller ’What Comes Around’ – SFiFF
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has snapped up the North American rights to Amy Redford’s What Comes Around, which made its world premiere at TIFF under the title Roost. The movie will hit select theatres and VOD in February and stream exclusively on AMC+ in May 2023. The pic played to a packed house last week at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, where we caught the title. Grace Van Dien stars as a teenager, Anna, who befriends an online stranger (Kyle Gallner). Her mom Beth (Summer Phoenix) struggles to defend their new life as past is made present....
'Babylon': Everything to Know
From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about the upcoming Babylon movie Reunited and it feels so good! After starring together in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have reunited for the film Babylon — another historical drama. Set to premiere in select theaters in December 2022, Babylon was written and directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle. Pitt teased the film back in January 2020 when he attended the Golden Globes. He told Access, "[Director Damien Chazelle] is looking at the...
Julianne Nicholson joins Nicolas Cage in Kristoffer Borgli’s ‘Dream Scenario’ Comedy
Julianne Nicholson has joined Nicolas Cage in Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario comedy for A24 and Square Peg. Nicholson’s latest credits include Blonde, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. She also appeared in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, three seasons of NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent and recurred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.
William Jackson Harper Cast In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Sources tell Variety that the actor will appear in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” though his role remains a closely guarded secret. Marvel declined to comment on his casting. More from Variety. Harper joins a “Quantumania” cast that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'
Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline. Burton — who is known for...
Arthur Hughes, Gabriella Leon Among Performers Taking Part in Disney, ITV-Supported Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent Celebration ‘About Time!’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Arthur Hughes, “Casualty” actor Gabriella Leon and “Coronation Street’s” Melissa Johns are among the names lined up for “About Time!” a celebration of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent set to take place in London on Friday (Oct. 28). As well as Hughes, Leon and Johns, the actors taking part include Scottish Theater Award nominee Jack Hunter, who was nominated for his Edinburgh Fringe play “One of Two,” actor and comedian Jo Coffey (“Waterloo Road”), Nadia Nadarajah (“Vampire Academy”), Steph Lacey (“Bridgerton”), music artist Caroline Parker, Stephen Collins (“Dune”) and Tim Pritchett (“Black Mirror”). Also part of the showcase...
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
‘Jack Ryan’ Season Three Trailer: Jon Krasinski’s Spy Series Returns To Prime Video On December 21
Few Prime Video series have caught on like “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Amazon‘s take on the novelist’s everyman CIA analyst. But it’s been three years since the show’s second season. Thankfully, “Jack Ryan” fans don’t have to wait for season three much longer, as Jon Krasinski returns as the CIA operative to Prime Video this December.
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning
A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
‘American Animal’ Director Matt D’Elia Preps Relationship Horror-Thriller ‘A Void,’ Visit Films to Launch Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Visit Films will represent worldwide rights on the genre-bending relationship horror-thriller “A Void,” the latest feature from ”American Animal” director and star Matt D’Elia. The film will be presented to buyers at next week’s American Film Market, and begin production in 2023. More from...
Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Getting December Theatrical Bow Via Bleecker Street
Ramin Barhani’s 2nd Chance, the feature-length documentary that Showtime Documentary Films landed after its Sundance Film Festival premiere earlier this year, is now headed for theaters ahead of its TV debut next spring. Showtime is teaming with Bleecker Street for the latter to release the pic beginning December 2 in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding it the following frame. Related Story Showtime Takes Ramin Bahrani's Documentary '2nd Chance' – Sundance Related Story Bleecker Street Strikes Canadian Distribution Deal With LevelFILM As Toronto Gathers Steam Related Story Film Review: Regency-Era Rom-Com 'Mr. Malcolm's List' The two companies already are in business together via a three-year output deal...
A Look Back At "Going My Way": The Classic 1944 Film Starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald
A young priest replaces a senior colleague in a parish. The senior clergyman was played by Barry Fitzgerald. The young priest was portrayed by legendary crooner Bing Crosby. That meant the 1944 feature film classic, Going My Way, would be a musical.
The cast of the original Halloween: Where are they now?
Since the movie was produced on a tiny budget, it utilized many young actors without much prior screen acting experience. Some of them went on to become household names, while others have moved on from acting altogether. Read on to see where the cast of Halloween is now, 40-odd years later.
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
