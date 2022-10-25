Read full article on original website
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
While Penix Tops Nation in Passing, UW Prepares Other QBs
Bye week should provide Dylan Morris and Sam Huard with more reps.
Husky Offense Turned Extra Creative in Using Geirean Hatchett Against Cal
The offensive lineman changed numbers and positions to face the Golden Bears.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MyNorthwest.com
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Machine House Brewery announces it’s leaving the Georgetown location
It’s kind of perfect. Machine House Brewery is located in the old machine house at the historic Seattle Malting and Brewing building in the city’s Georgetown neighborhood. Sadly, the brewery just announced that it will leave that location this coming spring after failing to reach an agreeable lease arrangement with the property owners.
KING-5
Ezell's twins are cooking up a movie career
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Nathan and Jeremy Rudd are cooking up an onscreen career. “A lot of good things in the works right now,” Jeremy said. The twins are part of the family behind Ezell’s Famous Chicken, where they’ve spent most of their lives bringing deep-fried goodness to the masses. But these days, this spicy two-piece combo is hard at work taking a shot at showbiz.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
AdWeek
Deedee Sun Moves to Weekend Evenings at KIRO in Seattle
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Deedee Sun will get to wake up a little later on weekends after being named weekend evening anchor at Seattle CBS affiliate KIRO.
secretseattle.co
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
Breezy weather causing power outages in some areas
A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the North Sound and north Coast, and the breezy weather is causing power outages in some areas. So far on Thursday, there have had been gusts in the low-30 mph range around Seattle, all the way up to the low-50 mph range at Camano Island.
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
auburn-reporter.com
Auburn Police investigate shooting at near The Seasons Complex
At around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 20, the Auburn Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the Dollar Tree at the Seasons Complex near 12722 SE 312th St. When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly discovered one male had been shot in the back and had run to an apartment at The Seasons.
q13fox.com
Deadly accident on Yelm Highway blocks road (8:00 a.m.)
One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews someone who lives in the area, who says crashes like this happen often.
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
Nintendo Life
Famous Seattle Retro Gaming Store Has Been Hit By Armed Robbery
Pink Gorilla Games, the famous Seattle-based retro gaming store, has been subjected to armed robbery, forcing the owners to consider relocating after 17 years. As reported by our friends over at Time Extension, the incident occured on Monday night, during which a hooded and masked man demanded money and collectible cards after pretending to check out. He allegedly repeatedly asked the store assistants for a bag before branishing a firearm.
Suburban housing market gains from Seattle exodus
Bellevue and Edmonds’ home prices continue to benefit because of the exodus from Seattle. According to several real estate data sources, Bellevue median home prices reach as high as $1.9 million. Downtown Bellevue, which is mostly condos, is about $800,000. The overall average for the eastside is $1.2 million,...
secretseattle.co
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
