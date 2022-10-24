Read full article on original website
Opinion: Britain has a new prime minister -- that no one in Britain voted for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
Rishi Sunak Is Britain’s Next Prime Minister. Here’s What To Know
Rishi Sunak will succeed Liz Truss as Britain's Prime Minister. Here's what to know about him.
Rishi Sunak’s arrival as PM is historic but Britain still has work to do on racism
In 1969, the late Queen’s chief financial manager, Lord Tryon, told a Home Office civil servant that “it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to certain roles within the royal household. People from ethnic minority backgrounds were, however, allowed to work as domestic servants.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The New British Prime Minister is a Privileged Multimillionaire Who Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer now Prime Minister, once boasted of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain. The Britain of the social class system.Yep, still alive and doing well. The fee-paying school in 2022, cost $38,500 to $52,000 a year to attend.
Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans
Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Sunak would be youngest UK prime minister in modern political history
Rishi Sunak will become the youngest UK prime minister in modern political history if he wins the Conservative leadership contest.At 42 he is a year younger than the current record-holder, David Cameron, who was 43 when he became PM in 2010.Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997, but was a few months older than Mr Cameron at the time both won power.Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss is 47.Only two other PMs since 1900 have taken office below the age of 50 – John Major (47 in 1990) and Harold Wilson (48 in 1964).However, Mr Sunak...
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Sunak's wealth and right-wing politics mean he is far from representative, British Asians say
Rishi Sunak rise to the premiership has sparked a debate among many British Asians that lies at the intersection of race, class and politics.
Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation
Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power.The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.She was driven to the palace after using her farewell speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that sparked economic chaos and led to her downfall.Mr Sunak, 42, arrived at the palace to be appointed prime minister. He will be the UK’s first Hindu PM, the...
‘A better partner’: Labour woos big business in bid to oust Rishi Sunak
Wes Streeting and Jonathan Reynolds test water with pharma firm GSK as party prepares for election
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Rishi Sunak’s cautious reshuffle unlikely to alienate Tory camps
New cabinet is designed to bring down the temperature in the party – but dangers lie ahead
Rishi Sunak news – live: Suella Braverman has learnt from her mistakes, PM insists
Rishi Sunak has said he has no regrets over putting Suella Braverman back in charge of the Home Office just six days after she resigned over a security breach, insisting the home secretary has learnt from her mistakes. The comments came in his first public visit as prime minister, to...
We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London
LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
BBC
King Charles starts his day with sound of bagpipes for first time at London home
The dulcet tones of bagpipes may not be everyone's idea of a perfect awakening, but for King Charles it is part of a centuries-old morning ritual. Every day at 09:00 a lone piper plays a selection of songs below the monarch's window for 15 minutes, wherever they are in residence.
Ultra-rich UK PM to move into Downing Street flat
Britain's ultra-wealthy new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties including one in London. Although the number 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.
