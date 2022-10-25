Read full article on original website
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
‘He ran and he didn’t stop’ -- Native Staten Islander set to run NYC Marathon in honor of her FDNY father who died on 9/11
Native Staten Islander Kate Mascali, a second-time New York City marathoner, doesn’t need to look very far to find her motivation on race day. In fact, it will be staring her in the face when she takes her place at the starting line of the Verrazano Bridge next Sunday.
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
Individual falls into 25-foot-deep hole on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling 25 feet down a hole on the Upper East Side.It happened at a construction site on 83rd Street between Second and Third avenues.Fire officials spent roughly 20 minutes rescuing the victim.The victim's condition is unclear, and it's unknown if the victim is a construction worker.
Eat around the world on Staten Island with a one-stop shop for Armenian, Georgian, Russian and Belarusian food
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the sixth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Our stops so far: up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels also took us to Peru and South of the Border. We enjoyed pierogi-making in motion at a Polish restaurant. Now we’ve come to the kitchen and dining room of one of the few Armenian restaurants of New York City. Here, find a menu made completely from scratch — including house-cured fish such as salmon and Chilean sea bass.
Tractor-trailer overturns after crash on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- It was a wild scene overnight when two trucks collided on the Upper East Side. It happened just after 2 a.m. near East 86th Street and First Avenue. One of the trucks ended up on its side right on the crosswalk.There's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
NBC New York
What Went Wrong? MTA Probes Freak Subway Accident That Dragged 20-Year-Old to Death
The rider who was dragged to his death in a horrific freak accident in the NYC subway was described as a quintessential New Yorker by the head of the MTA — as authorities look into what may have gone so horribly wrong. The victim, 20-year-old Joe Ancona, was racing...
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
idesignarch.com
Tiny 350 Square Foot Smart Apartment In New York City
This micro apartment in New York City, NY is an impressive prototype that is very small, highly functional and transformable. LifeEdited 2 (LE2) was created by Graham Hill, founder of popular eco website TreeHugger. The concept of the design is to allow the tiny space to have the functionality of...
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
Animal Care Center lobby named after heroic Staten Island boy who died trying to save pets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whenever someone adopts a pet from the newly opened Animal Care Center in Charleston, they’ll be honoring the legacy of one of Staten Island’s bravest animal lovers. On Wednesday, Animal Care Centers of NYC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new state-of-the-art...
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
10 years later: Remembering 24 Staten Island lives lost in Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 marks 10 years since Hurricane Sandy’s storm surge slammed our shores, causing unparalleled destruction and claiming the lives of 24 Staten Islanders — more victims than any other borough. Some of the victims were found in their homes in...
Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
