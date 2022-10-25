ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Individual falls into 25-foot-deep hole on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling 25 feet down a hole on the Upper East Side.It happened at a construction site on 83rd Street between Second and Third avenues.Fire officials spent roughly 20 minutes rescuing the victim.The victim's condition is unclear, and it's unknown if the victim is a construction worker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Eat around the world on Staten Island with a one-stop shop for Armenian, Georgian, Russian and Belarusian food

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the sixth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Our stops so far: up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels also took us to Peru and South of the Border. We enjoyed pierogi-making in motion at a Polish restaurant. Now we’ve come to the kitchen and dining room of one of the few Armenian restaurants of New York City. Here, find a menu made completely from scratch — including house-cured fish such as salmon and Chilean sea bass.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
idesignarch.com

Tiny 350 Square Foot Smart Apartment In New York City

This micro apartment in New York City, NY is an impressive prototype that is very small, highly functional and transformable. LifeEdited 2 (LE2) was created by Graham Hill, founder of popular eco website TreeHugger. The concept of the design is to allow the tiny space to have the functionality of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hey Tanusha

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
