FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSET
Youngkin announces accelerated social worker license process to address statewide shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Virginia Board of Social Work, a health regulatory board under the Department of Health Professions, has enacted regulations that will speed up the process by which a social worker from another state can receive a license in Virginia.
WSET
Settlement allows birth certificate changes for transgender West Virginians
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement in a U.S. District Court case will allow transgender West Virginians to make changes to their birth certificate after a previous ruling made it "effectively not possible." Previously, West Virginia was one of four states that did not have a process for a...
WSET
VRHA awarded $1 million to address substance use disorder Martinsville, nearby counties
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) is one of 65 grantees nationwide to receive funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) - Implementation Awards. The RCORP-Implementation program aims to strengthen and expand substance use disorder (SUD), including...
WSET
Virginia NAACP opposes Governor Youngkin's 'anti-transgender' policies
(WSET) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out about Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education's new policy for Virginia's transgender students. "A student’s First Amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door. It is our goal to ensure...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WSET
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
WSET
Help coming for flood victims: SBA to open Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Buchanan Co.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth of Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist Virginians with their recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July. The declaration applies to Buchanan County; the contiguous Virginia counties of Dickenson, Russell, and...
WSET
Yesli Vega blasts Spanberger on education, crime & economy at rally with Youngkin, Cruz
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosted a rally in Prince William County, Virginia for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega. In the closing days of the 2022 campaign, Vega is focusing on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration, education, and parent's...
WSET
Carilion outpatient mental health services moving to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Outpatient services for mental health will soon become more accessible to the Roanoke community. Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023. Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will...
WSET
Charlotte Co. woman wanted for multiple gun-related charges including malicious wounding
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a 21-year-old woman who is charged with multiple gun-related offenses. Anatesha Jada’kisse Moore is wanted for the following:. Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Use of A Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Aggravated...
WSET
Pamplin Historical Park readies for day-long Veterans Day celebrations
PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will honor America's veterans this Veterans Day. There will be activities and programs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As former U.S. President Dwight. D. Eisenhower stated, "In order to insure proper and...
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
WSET
Roanoke student wins summer reading program, class rewarded with free ice cream
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amaya is an eighth grader at Breckinridge Middle School who loves to read--so much, in fact, that she won the Roanoke City Public Schools Summer Reading Program. RCPS said over 200 students across 20 schools participated, with prizes of some kind for everyone. All participants...
WSET
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
WSET
Man seriously wounded from gunshot in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Syracuse Avenue NW, Roanoke Police Department said. Officers who responded found a man with what seemed to be serious gunshot wounds, RPD said. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to the hospital. RPD said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m.
WSET
ReGrand Opening! Old Forest Road Walmart gives Lynchburg customers a better way to shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3227 Old Forest Road, as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of Walmart’s $54.7 million investment in Virginia this year to update and remodel 12 stores....
WSET
See the new HQ! Danville Police to host open house for the community
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hosting an open house of their new headquarters to give you a chance to see the exciting upgrades for their force. The event is on November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the whole community is invited. The...
WSET
Hallowheels Offers Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat Event
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Hallowheels 2022 is happening now! Children with adaptive needs have gone all out to make their Halloween costumes memorable! There's even an Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat happening October 29. You can vote for your favorite costume as part of this fundraiser for Children's Assistive Technology Service! Emily got to see how this will help those in our area.
WSET
$50M residential project announced at the site of former Valleydale Meat Plant in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem announced on Tuesday a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. A proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort-style amenities to the property.
WSET
Lynch Station burglary suspect arrested, linked to other crimes
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man from Hurt was arrested Tuesday in relation to a burglary from October 11, when law enforcement said electronic and power tools were stolen in the Lynch Station area. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for a residence in Hurt...
