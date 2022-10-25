ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Virginia NAACP opposes Governor Youngkin's 'anti-transgender' policies

(WSET) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out about Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education's new policy for Virginia's transgender students. "A student’s First Amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door. It is our goal to ensure...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
WSET

Carilion outpatient mental health services moving to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Outpatient services for mental health will soon become more accessible to the Roanoke community. Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023. Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Pamplin Historical Park readies for day-long Veterans Day celebrations

PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will honor America's veterans this Veterans Day. There will be activities and programs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As former U.S. President Dwight. D. Eisenhower stated, "In order to insure proper and...
PAMPLIN, VA
WSET

'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance

HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSET

Man seriously wounded from gunshot in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Syracuse Avenue NW, Roanoke Police Department said. Officers who responded found a man with what seemed to be serious gunshot wounds, RPD said. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to the hospital. RPD said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Hallowheels Offers Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat Event

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Hallowheels 2022 is happening now! Children with adaptive needs have gone all out to make their Halloween costumes memorable! There's even an Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat happening October 29. You can vote for your favorite costume as part of this fundraiser for Children's Assistive Technology Service! Emily got to see how this will help those in our area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

$50M residential project announced at the site of former Valleydale Meat Plant in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem announced on Tuesday a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. A proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort-style amenities to the property.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Lynch Station burglary suspect arrested, linked to other crimes

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man from Hurt was arrested Tuesday in relation to a burglary from October 11, when law enforcement said electronic and power tools were stolen in the Lynch Station area. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for a residence in Hurt...
LYNCH STATION, VA

