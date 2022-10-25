Read full article on original website
Donald A Fickett
1d ago
vote RED ALL THE way across the State so we can take our STATE back Golden isn't a straight shooter he voted let illegals to be able to vote in our elections back when he got in if you don't believe it go on the government website and look up his voting.
Reply(1)
6
Related
Neo-Nazi ‘Building White Ethnostate’ in Maine Now Working With Local Extremist Group
A neo-Nazi and ex-Marine coordinating an online movement to turn Maine into an all-white ethnostate, is building a property there—while also working with a violent extremist group in the region, VICE News has learned. Christopher Pohlhaus, 35, who goes by his online alias “The Hammer” and is a significant...
wabi.tv
LePage, Poliquin, and other Republican candidates hold Mars Hill rally
MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Former Governor Paul LePage, Former Congressman Bruce Poloquin and local Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature held a rally in Mars Hill Tuesday. According to event organizers this is the first time in recent years that a rally has been held that includes Gubernatorial and...
WMTW
Gov. Mills announces new $5.5 million child care investment
WATERVILLE, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced a new $5.5 million investment in child care while touring the Educare Central Maine facility in Waterville. Mills said the investment, which uses federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, will increase per-child stipends for providers from $100 to $150 per week for each infant they care for, offering a one-time $10,000 stipend to newly licensed child care centers through September 2023, and giving $500 per-child incentives to providers who serve low-income children.
themainewire.com
Yes, Janet Mills and Democrats Softened Maine’s Fentanyl Trafficking Laws
In both of the gubernatorial debates, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has brought up changes to Maine’s fentanyl trafficking laws made under Gov. Janet Mills and the Democrat-controlled state legislature. On Monday, Mills said it was “just a lie” to suggest that fentanyl trafficking rules were softened under her watch....
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
WMTW
Less than two weeks until the election, but many Mainers have already voted
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is less than two weeks away and the candidates are busy campaigning. Many Mainers have already voted, however. According to data from the Secretary of State, 117,673 people had already returned absentee ballots as of Thursday afternoon. More than 193,000 people had requested absentee ballots.
WMTW
Maine will stay just 207 for a little longer
HALLOWELL, Maine — The life of Maine's single area code has been extended by another 15 months. The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday that efforts to preserve the 207 area code have pushed back the expected exhaustion date to the first quarter of 2027. It had previously been projected to be used up by late 2025.
mainepublic.org
Behind in the polls, LePage ratchets up attacks on Mills during second TV debate
Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage sparred over inflation, energy prices and abortion on Monday night during the second of four televised debates in Maine’s hotly contested gubernatorial race. On the issue of inflation, which consistently ranks as the top concern for voters nationwide, Mills pointed out...
Maine's 207 area code extended again
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
WMTW
Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
themainewire.com
Maine’s Pingree Signs “Olive Branch to a War Criminal” Says Mass Democrat Rep
Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) joined her fellow members of the Congressional Progressive Congress in signing a now-retracted letter to President Joe Biden that one of her fellow Democratic Members of Congress described as an “olive branch to a war criminal.”. The letter Pingree signed urges President Biden to...
WPFO
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
wabi.tv
Maine Health professionals voice concern over threat to health care access
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they say is the threat former Governor Paul LePage presents to health care access in the state. They say he waged war on the health of Mainers during his eight years in office...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
Comments / 14