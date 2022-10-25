Read full article on original website
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris High School football coach Malik Roberson is out for the remainder of the season after the school cited “several issues” regarding the program. Roberson will not be working with the team for the last two games of the season. Players and parents were notified of the news on Tuesday. The exact reason behind this decision is...
