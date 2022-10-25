ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

KETV speaks with Nebraska Medicine neurologist about strokes

OMAHA, Neb. — This Saturday, Oct. 29, marks World Stroke Awareness Day — an affliction affecting one in four people. KETV spoke with Dr. Scott Diesing, a neurologist with Nebraska Medicine, about the importance of knowing the signs. Hear what Diesing had to say about stroke signs, prevention,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha tourism sees pandemic recovery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's tourism numbers from 2021 have been released and the data is promising. They say the number of visitors traveling to Omaha/Douglas County returned to 95% of pre-pandemic levels. They say that lodging and recreation made a large recovery in 2021, returning to 95% and 91% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
OMAHA, NE
getnews.info

Omaha, NE Diabetes Doctor For Type 2 Expert Consultations Service Update

Diabetes specialist Dr. Chris Driscoll and the team at Omaha Integrated Health (+1-402-816-2738) have announced an updated range of services for patients in Omaha and the surrounding areas. October 24, 2022 – At Omaha Integrated Health, patients are now able to make an appointment with a functional medicine Omaha diabetic...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Cancer survivor dances at staff's wedding after battle with leukemia

OMAHA, Neb. — A bond was formed out of a devastating diagnosis but it brought three together and possibly pushed one man to beat the odds. To think just two years ago, Richard and Connie Vogelzang's life would forever be changed. "I couldn't have even spelled leukemia let alone...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago

OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Voters to decide, weigh more Nebraska airport developments

OMAHA, Neb. — Voters will soon decide if there will be more development at Nebraska airports. A constitutional proposal would allow any city, county or other political entity that owns or operates an airport to use its money for developing or expanding air service. State lawmakers approved putting it...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha nonprofit aimed at helping refugees, immigrants transition into community

OMAHA, Neb. — The Midlands African Chamber has another organization under its belt following the ribbon cutting of Heartland Integration Center Friday evening. Heartland Integration Center is a nonprofit aimed at smoothly integrating migrants, immigrants and refugees into the community. The nonprofit offers educational services, counseling services, English lessons,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue

The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
BELLEVUE, NE

