Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
KETV speaks with Nebraska Medicine neurologist about strokes
OMAHA, Neb. — This Saturday, Oct. 29, marks World Stroke Awareness Day — an affliction affecting one in four people. KETV spoke with Dr. Scott Diesing, a neurologist with Nebraska Medicine, about the importance of knowing the signs. Hear what Diesing had to say about stroke signs, prevention,...
KETV.com
Schools, hospitals battle multiple competing illnesses, RSV and COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors are warning of a triple whammy this fall and winter. Cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV are on the rise in children. The state health department reports 430 known cases of RSV as of last week. At this time last year, that number was 240.
KETV.com
Omaha tourism sees pandemic recovery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's tourism numbers from 2021 have been released and the data is promising. They say the number of visitors traveling to Omaha/Douglas County returned to 95% of pre-pandemic levels. They say that lodging and recreation made a large recovery in 2021, returning to 95% and 91% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.
KELOLAND TV
Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
klkntv.com
Health expert says “keep kids home” as RSV spike continues nationwide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- As cases of RSV rise nationwide, a CHI Health expert says newborns are more prone to the virus. Dr. Anthony Cook says protecting your child should be a top priority this cold and flu season. “Newborns are more prone to getting sick with influenza and RSV, we’re...
getnews.info
Omaha, NE Diabetes Doctor For Type 2 Expert Consultations Service Update
Diabetes specialist Dr. Chris Driscoll and the team at Omaha Integrated Health (+1-402-816-2738) have announced an updated range of services for patients in Omaha and the surrounding areas. October 24, 2022 – At Omaha Integrated Health, patients are now able to make an appointment with a functional medicine Omaha diabetic...
WOWT
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
KETV.com
Grant will help University of Nebraska Medical Center grow workforce in under-resourced communities
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Nebraska Board of Regents vote on UNMC innovation hub. A $1.5 million grant will help the University of Nebraska Medical Center to grow its workforce in "tribal, rural and under-resourced communities," the health system announced Thursday. The grant,...
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 25 | 5 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022.
KETV.com
Cancer survivor dances at staff's wedding after battle with leukemia
OMAHA, Neb. — A bond was formed out of a devastating diagnosis but it brought three together and possibly pushed one man to beat the odds. To think just two years ago, Richard and Connie Vogelzang's life would forever be changed. "I couldn't have even spelled leukemia let alone...
Dispose of unused medications at various Omaha metro locations on Saturday
Drug Take Back Day allows people the opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and prevent unused prescription drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands.
KETV.com
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago
OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
KETV.com
Voters to decide, weigh more Nebraska airport developments
OMAHA, Neb. — Voters will soon decide if there will be more development at Nebraska airports. A constitutional proposal would allow any city, county or other political entity that owns or operates an airport to use its money for developing or expanding air service. State lawmakers approved putting it...
KETV.com
Juvenile booked in Douglas County in relation to school shooting threat at Omaha metro middle school
ELKHORN, Neb. — A juvenile has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center in relation to a school shooting threat at an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday, according to law enforcement. Authorities told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the juvenile was booked on a charge of terroristic threats.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit aimed at helping refugees, immigrants transition into community
OMAHA, Neb. — The Midlands African Chamber has another organization under its belt following the ribbon cutting of Heartland Integration Center Friday evening. Heartland Integration Center is a nonprofit aimed at smoothly integrating migrants, immigrants and refugees into the community. The nonprofit offers educational services, counseling services, English lessons,...
KETV.com
Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
Comments / 1