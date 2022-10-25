ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks star Patrick Kane jokes son hates hockey

By Rick Tarsitano
 2 days ago

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane is on track to be one of, if not the, greatest American-born hockey players of all-time.

His son Patrick Timothy Kane III, however, isn’t the biggest fan of the sport itself – at least not yet.

“No, he hates it,” joked Kane. “I shouldn’t say he hates it, but he’ll play for like 30 seconds with me and then grab my stick and puts it back. He’s done after 30 seconds. He’d rather play with his construction trucks, watch his mom cook, or play in his little kitchen.”

PK3 sat rinkside Sunday afternoon for the Blackhawks third straight comeback win. He shared a special mini celebration with his dad following the victory and the Hawks social media team caught it on video .

“He doesn’t come to too many games, obviously, with the late starts. It’s nice when we have those earlier games and he can come and I can see him before warmups or just see him after the game. It’s fun to share those moments.”

There is still hope for Kaner’s kid. He hasn’t even turned two yet.

“He can whack the ball and shoot. I think he’s actually a right-handed shot. Might have to flip him. But, he’s just interested in other things. It’s great.”

