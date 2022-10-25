ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

KVAL

Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg

More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs

COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
COOS BAY, OR
opb.org

Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters

Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County

RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Fire season ends today for some, still in effect for others

Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle

RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
RIDDLE, OR
KVAL

Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported

East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
OAKRIDGE, OR
mybasin.com

LOST HUNTERS RESCUED AFTER THREE DAYS IN WILDERNESS

RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. around 1:30 this afternoon. The hunters, husband and wife aged 72 and 68, were found after being out in the elements for three days and two nights. The lost hunters were successfully rescued by SAR personnel, friends, and family members. A SAR hiking team and K9 unit were tracking them when the lost hunters responded to the rescuer’s verbal calls. SAR personnel treated them on scene for hypothermia and minor injuries and prepped them for litter carry. Friends and family assisted SAR personnel with carrying them out to an awaiting Mercy Flights ambulance where they were transported to a local hospital.
PROSPECT, OR

