Honolulu, HI

Spend Halloween Night at Consolidated Theatres Kahala

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you don’t have any plans for Halloween maybe you can head to Consolidated Theatres Kahala and reserve tickets to see Psycho.

Consolidated Theatres at Kahala Mall will showcase the movie Psycho on Halloween night! Psycho is a classic horror film known for being a master of suspense.

Psycho came out in 1960 and was directed by Alfred Hitchcock. It’s known as being ahead of its time and a horror masterpiece.

Tickets are $16.75 each and special concessions will be available for purchase including the ‘Alfred Hitch-cocktail’ for $10.50.

To purchase your tickets to watch Psycho at Consolidated Theatres Kahala head to their website.

The movie will take place Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. and is 110 minutes long.

The tasty cocktail is a sunrise mimosa, and you can pair it with the Master Sandwich of Suspense for $7 which is a grilled cheddar cheese, tomato, turkey and dried basil sandwich served with a side of marinara sauce.

