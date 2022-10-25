Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation
Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
stillrealtous.com
Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE
After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Were Screwed Over By Last WWE Regime: “Glad To See Them Back”
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the return of the OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), and how happy he is to see the former multi-time tag champions back in WWE following their ugly exit from the previous regime. Highlights are below.
itrwrestling.com
Goldberg Details His Initial Meeting With WWE Prior To WCW Signing
Forced to leave the National Football League through injury, Goldberg turned his hand to professional wrestling at the request of Sting and Lex Luger, joining the WCW Power Plant in the mid-nineties. Little did he know that awaiting him was a fruitful career, one of the most notable in WCW history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Describes Meeting With WWE Before Signing With WCW
There are few names as synonymous with World Championship Wrestling as Goldberg, but the WWE Hall of Famer almost began his career with the competition. "I flew up to WWE and I met with them first," Goldberg told the "RomanAtwoodPodcast" recently. "Jim Ross, who was a commentator, who was also living in Tulsa, Oklahoma when I was growing up and he covered me in High School Football. He worked for WWE and I picked up the phone and called him and said 'Please, just get me an introduction.' I went up and it was completely foreign to me.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Now Working WWE NXT, New Feud for Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose to Celebrate
The cross-promotion between WWE NXT and the main roster brands continued this week as veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth worked the show, just one night after he returned to RAW action with a win over The Miz. Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT featured Grayson Waller interrupting a promo by new...
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Look At Zac Efron As Kevin Von Erich In “The Iron Claw”
Over the course of the year new details have been emerging about the upcoming A24-produced film The Iron Claw, which will follow the lives of the legendary Von Erich family, whose legacy in the wrestling industry is still felt to this day. The film, directed by Sean Durkin, stars Zac...
itrwrestling.com
Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Surgery and Injury, Currently Out of Action
WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery to repair his hip labrum this week. Ciampa took to Instagram today and revealed that he went under the knife of Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Ciampa noted that he’s been dealing with back pain, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Odyssey Jones Returns to the WWE NXT Storylines After 10-Month Absence
Odyssey Jones made his return to WWE NXT on tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc episode. Tonight’s show saw NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retain their titles over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. There was a later backstage segment where Blade and Enofe were shown leaving the WWE Performance Center, disappointed over their loss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan on Eric Bischoff’s “Incendiary, Contradictory, Hypocritical” Critiques of AEW, Booking Pro Wrestling
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been “incendiary, contradictory and hypocritical” with his AEW criticism. While Bischoff has made a few special appearances for AEW, he has also not shied away from critiquing the company...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Adds Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Peacock
Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. The episodes were released from January 1996 to Match 1996. Stars featured on the episodes include Goldust, Razor Ramon, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels., among others. Here are the...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying Not To Overdo It During WWE Segments
Sami Zayn has been part of WWE for well over 8 years now and has had several solid matches in that time period. His ability to master anything handed to him has helped him earned the trust of WWE. The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in the entire...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon Wishes a Happy Anniversary to Triple H
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are celebrating their wedding anniversary this week. Triple H and Stephanie tied the knot on October 25, 2003. Stephanie took to Twitter this week to mark their 19th anniversary, sharing what appears to be a Halloween photo of the happy couple.
