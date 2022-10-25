ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism

The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
tjrwrestling.net

Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation

Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
COBB COUNTY, GA
stillrealtous.com

Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE

After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
ALASKA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
itrwrestling.com

Goldberg Details His Initial Meeting With WWE Prior To WCW Signing

Forced to leave the National Football League through injury, Goldberg turned his hand to professional wrestling at the request of Sting and Lex Luger, joining the WCW Power Plant in the mid-nineties. Little did he know that awaiting him was a fruitful career, one of the most notable in WCW history.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More

WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
wrestletalk.com

8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks

One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Describes Meeting With WWE Before Signing With WCW

There are few names as synonymous with World Championship Wrestling as Goldberg, but the WWE Hall of Famer almost began his career with the competition. "I flew up to WWE and I met with them first," Goldberg told the "RomanAtwoodPodcast" recently. "Jim Ross, who was a commentator, who was also living in Tulsa, Oklahoma when I was growing up and he covered me in High School Football. He worked for WWE and I picked up the phone and called him and said 'Please, just get me an introduction.' I went up and it was completely foreign to me.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”

Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
wrestlingheadlines.com

R-Truth Now Working WWE NXT, New Feud for Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose to Celebrate

The cross-promotion between WWE NXT and the main roster brands continued this week as veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth worked the show, just one night after he returned to RAW action with a win over The Miz. Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT featured Grayson Waller interrupting a promo by new...
wrestlingheadlines.com

First Look At Zac Efron As Kevin Von Erich In “The Iron Claw”

Over the course of the year new details have been emerging about the upcoming A24-produced film The Iron Claw, which will follow the lives of the legendary Von Erich family, whose legacy in the wrestling industry is still felt to this day. The film, directed by Sean Durkin, stars Zac...
itrwrestling.com

Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Surgery and Injury, Currently Out of Action

WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery to repair his hip labrum this week. Ciampa took to Instagram today and revealed that he went under the knife of Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Ciampa noted that he’s been dealing with back pain, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wrestlingheadlines.com

Odyssey Jones Returns to the WWE NXT Storylines After 10-Month Absence

Odyssey Jones made his return to WWE NXT on tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc episode. Tonight’s show saw NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retain their titles over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. There was a later backstage segment where Blade and Enofe were shown leaving the WWE Performance Center, disappointed over their loss.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Adds Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Peacock

Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. The episodes were released from January 1996 to Match 1996. Stars featured on the episodes include Goldust, Razor Ramon, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels., among others. Here are the...
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Is Trying Not To Overdo It During WWE Segments

Sami Zayn has been part of WWE for well over 8 years now and has had several solid matches in that time period. His ability to master anything handed to him has helped him earned the trust of WWE. The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in the entire...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Stephanie McMahon Wishes a Happy Anniversary to Triple H

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are celebrating their wedding anniversary this week. Triple H and Stephanie tied the knot on October 25, 2003. Stephanie took to Twitter this week to mark their 19th anniversary, sharing what appears to be a Halloween photo of the happy couple.

Comments / 0

Community Policy