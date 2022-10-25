Read full article on original website
Sinjin Atmos
1d ago
it should be that if the workforce paid em they paid and leave it that but no... they do this all the time tell you you qualify then later on demand the money back
Reply
3
woodys932
1d ago
Marjorie Taylor green, Ted Cruz they all got ppp loans and don’t have to pay it back, no one is upset about that!
Reply
5
Gary Kron
2d ago
oh how could that happen when Republicans were running every thing oh yeah that's how it happened
Reply
9
Related
KCCI.com
Audit uncovers unemployment payments to prisoners and dead people in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail.
kiwaradio.com
Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States
Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
KETV.com
Voters to decide, weigh more Nebraska airport developments
OMAHA, Neb. — Voters will soon decide if there will be more development at Nebraska airports. A constitutional proposal would allow any city, county or other political entity that owns or operates an airport to use its money for developing or expanding air service. State lawmakers approved putting it...
Stimulus update 2022: These states are sending stimulus payments in October
With federal efforts for another round of stimulus payments all but dead, some states are moving forward to provide direct relief to their citizens. A host of states – including Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania – have sent inflation relief or stimulus rebates, according to GoBankingRates.com. Three other states, California, Hawaii and Virginia, are in the process of sending payments to residents.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Harvest Nears Completion; Not So Much Elsewhere In State
Northwest Iowa — Our harvest is nearing completion up here in northwest Iowa, but that’s not the case everywhere in the state. Melissa Bond from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service tells us more about the statewide stats. She gives us some more details about the dry conditions...
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds isn’t really pro-life
Governor Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
KETV.com
Drought and increased production costs create 'perfect storm' for farmers
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Farm Bureau estimates this year's drought cost the state's AG industry nearly $2 billion in lost production. And the drought could deepen its impact on 2023. A new map released Thursday shows severe drought expanded across southeastern counties and extreme drought grew across some...
KETV.com
Report: Some Nebraska patients waiting 6-plus months for discharge
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association released a troubling report on health care in the state. It shows dozens of patients are forced to wait it out at the hospital, sometimes for months, when they could be somewhere else. With input from 92 member hospitals, the report highlights...
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal […]
KETV.com
Nebraska Republican Don Bacon seeks fourth congressional term
OMAHA, Neb. — It's one of the races that could shape the future of congress: Nebraska's 2nd District. It's Nebraska's only congressional district that's voted for a Democrat in the last 40 years, although it's only happened four times. Democrat Peter Hoagland served from 1989 to 1995 and Democrat Brad Ashford served from 2015 to 2017.
Daily Iowan
“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities
Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
KWQC
Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Comments / 6