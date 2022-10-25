LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and the City of Charlestown have come together to build a new all inclusive playground in Greenway Park. According to the release, the project is called “Greenway Glow Up,” and will take $150,000 that was granted to the city to update the current playground with newer, safer and ADA approved equipment.

CHARLESTOWN, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO