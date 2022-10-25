Read full article on original website
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
10th annual David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic raises money for Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont
“Do you love me?” was a question often asked by the late David Barringer as an icebreaker, and judging from those who came out to support the L. Gordon Iron & Metal Co‘s 10th annual David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic, the answer is yes. Dozens of golfers gathered...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sponsors sought for annual Turkey Trot 5K
The Mooresville Christian Mission is gearing up for the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk, which will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Currently they are seeking sponsors for this event, which range in various levels from Diamond Champion for $10,000; Platinum Champion for $5,000; Gold Champion for $2,500; Silver Champion for $1,000; Bronze Champion for $500. Each champion will receive benefits based on the level of sponsorship.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator
Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
iredellfreenews.com
Family Care Center of Mocksville receives grant to support Hypertension & Weight Management Program
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
Statesville Record & Landmark
Trick-or-treat events
CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
WBTV
Touch-A-Truck returns to Cabarrus County bigger, better that ever in 4th year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors and more will invade the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center for the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck celebration. The arena is also the site of this year’s Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k, which starts at 8:45...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mitchell Community College recognizes employees at fall kickoff
Mitchell Community College recently recognized employees for years of service and presented special awards. The following Mitchell employees were honored at the college’s fall 2022 kickoff assembly for their service and dedication:. 5 years of service: Robert “Chef Bob” Williams, Deb Lazenby, Allison Snyder, Tony Briceno and Donna Vanhorn...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Veterans Day events
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will treat veterans to a luncheon on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A flag retirement ceremony and new flag dedication will be held following the luncheon. Bunch-Johnson is at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville. For more information, call 704-873-7223. Breakfast to honor veterans. Listen now...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Downtown Social District begins Saturday
Albemarle’s downtown social district will begin on Saturday. Social districts allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to take a beverage sold in a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. Albemarle’s Downtown Social District will cover the area...
wccbcharlotte.com
Parents Frustrated With Plan To Close CMS Montessori School Near Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents at a CMS Montessori school say they’ve been blindsided by a decision to close the school. Students and teachers at Trillium Springs Montessori near Huntersville could be moved to the Lincoln Heights area of Charlotte. “It was a shocker,” says Trillium Springs parent Laura...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society
The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
WXII 12
Community remembers long-time educational leader and school board candidate Stan Elrod, who passed Tuesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The community is mourning a man who made a mark on Forsyth County education. Beloved Forsyth County School Board candidate and long-time educator Stan Elrod unexpectedly passed away Tuesday night. He's been part of Forsyth County Education for more than three decades. Several people spent the...
WBTV
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
lknconnectcommunity.com
Mooresville Has a New Library
On Thursday, October 13th, Marian Lytle (Director of The Mooresville Public Library) flanked by the Mayor and the Commissioners of the Town of Mooresville, cut the ribbon on the new West Branch Library located at 614 Brawley School Rd (the intersection of Brawley School and Williamson). As Mooresville grew in...
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
Local leaders outraged over racist TikTok video at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER, N.C. — A TikTok video that featured two Lincoln Charter School students is causing outrage after it showed them making hurtful and racist statements. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to school officials about how they are addressing the video. In the video, hurtful and racist statements were...
WBTV
Catawba College announces new endowed scholarship
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newly established David B. Jordan Family Scholarship will ensure access for the next generation of high-achieving students with demonstrated financial need to the Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College. “I’m so grateful to Bryan and Kim Jordan for their thoughtful, generous support...
'Really mind-blowing': Belmont spends millions on new project without securing funding first
BELMONT, N.C. — Another Charlotte suburb is seemingly putting the cart before the horse when it comes to funding a major development project. The city of Belmont has spent more than $8 million on the construction of its long-awaited recreation center before securing the necessary loan for the roughly $13.5 million project.
