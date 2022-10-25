ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Sponsors sought for annual Turkey Trot 5K

The Mooresville Christian Mission is gearing up for the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk, which will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Currently they are seeking sponsors for this event, which range in various levels from Diamond Champion for $10,000; Platinum Champion for $5,000; Gold Champion for $2,500; Silver Champion for $1,000; Bronze Champion for $500. Each champion will receive benefits based on the level of sponsorship.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator

Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Trick-or-treat events

CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mitchell Community College recognizes employees at fall kickoff

Mitchell Community College recently recognized employees for years of service and presented special awards. The following Mitchell employees were honored at the college’s fall 2022 kickoff assembly for their service and dedication:. 5 years of service: Robert “Chef Bob” Williams, Deb Lazenby, Allison Snyder, Tony Briceno and Donna Vanhorn...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Veterans Day events

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will treat veterans to a luncheon on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A flag retirement ceremony and new flag dedication will be held following the luncheon. Bunch-Johnson is at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville. For more information, call 704-873-7223. Breakfast to honor veterans. Listen now...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Downtown Social District begins Saturday

Albemarle’s downtown social district will begin on Saturday. Social districts allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to take a beverage sold in a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. Albemarle’s Downtown Social District will cover the area...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society

The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
lknconnectcommunity.com

Mooresville Has a New Library

On Thursday, October 13th, Marian Lytle (Director of The Mooresville Public Library) flanked by the Mayor and the Commissioners of the Town of Mooresville, cut the ribbon on the new West Branch Library located at 614 Brawley School Rd (the intersection of Brawley School and Williamson). As Mooresville grew in...
MOORESVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Catawba College announces new endowed scholarship

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newly established David B. Jordan Family Scholarship will ensure access for the next generation of high-achieving students with demonstrated financial need to the Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College. “I’m so grateful to Bryan and Kim Jordan for their thoughtful, generous support...
SALISBURY, NC

