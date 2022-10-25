ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River

By Dylan Anderson
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Solar success: Installs on city, county facilities save thousands each month

The three solar arrays installed at Steamboat Springs and Routt County facilities in December 2021 are saving the two entities combined approximately $8,500 per month in electricity bills. Yampa Valley Regional Airport Director Kevin Booth said the airport is experiencing “significant cost savings” of up to $3,000 per month on...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rabbit Ears Pass to close Friday morning for vehicle recovery

Colorado State Patrol plans to close U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Oct. 28, while crews remove a crashed commercial vehicle. According to a news release, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. and likely last five or six hours, possibly longer. U.S. Highway 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of the pass. The suggested alternate route will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager

Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race

Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
steamboatradio.com

Northwest Colorado News for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Governor Polis has announced the appointment of a Craig resident to the State Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Council. Dr. John Raftopoulos (pictured in the center, with his sons) is a longtime Moffat County rancher and veterinarian. He has been appointed to represent the interests of the Colorado Livestock Industries. The council was created to help veterinarians with education loan repayments in exchange for providing veterinary services in rural areas of Colorado. Dr. Raftopoulos says it is especially important for large animal veterinarians.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs names new facilities manager

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the city of Steamboat Springs announced it has named Yampa Valley resident Eric Friese as the new facilities manager. Friese will oversee the five-person Facilities Maintenance Division, which manages operations, maintenance, improvement, design and construction of the city’s facilities and building systems. “We’re excited to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
skyhinews.com

Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt GOP: Voters can restore balance in local, state, federal politics on Nov. 8

This election year is an opportunity for Routt County voters to vote for balance and make significant course corrections away from the direction Democrats have taken our county, Colorado and America. Our governments at every level need fresh ideas that will restore balance, reason and common sense. Today, seven out of 10 likely voters believe America is heading in the wrong direction.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: There is nothing fair about Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals

We live in an amazing country that’s the envy of the world, specifically this beautiful valley they call Routt County. I purchased my house 52 years ago. I worked three jobs, worked at the ski resort in numerous positions and as a Realtor, owned businesses and volunteered for many nonprofits. I was proud to be a part of the community they call Steamboat Springs.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls

Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
RIFLE, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs winter parking to be restricted beginning Nov. 1

Steamboat Springs will begin its annual parking restrictions on Nov. 1 in an effort to allow plow crews to maintain streets, parking lots and alleyways during the winter. “Keeping our streets clear and open for travel is our top priority in our community, where snow is a mainstay,” Streets Superintendent David Van Winkle said in a Thursday, Oct. 27, news release. “We’re asking for everyone’s help in making that a bit easier by adhering to the city’s winter parking requirements which go into effect Tuesday.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Democrats: Roe, Roe, Roe the vote

The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade is a stark reminder of the importance of elections. If we can lose the right for medical decisions for our own bodies, what other basic rights are at risk? A lot. What can we do to keep our hope and opportunities for the future? Vote.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat mountain bike team dominates across all age groups at state

Of the 34 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club mountain bike athletes who raced during the season, 23 qualified to compete in the state championship in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Oct. 22. Overall, Steamboat athletes earned three podiums with Steamboat Springs High School finishing second overall in Division 2 and Steamboat...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Oct. 17-22

7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy