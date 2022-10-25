Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Solar success: Installs on city, county facilities save thousands each month
The three solar arrays installed at Steamboat Springs and Routt County facilities in December 2021 are saving the two entities combined approximately $8,500 per month in electricity bills. Yampa Valley Regional Airport Director Kevin Booth said the airport is experiencing “significant cost savings” of up to $3,000 per month on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rabbit Ears Pass to close Friday morning for vehicle recovery
Colorado State Patrol plans to close U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Oct. 28, while crews remove a crashed commercial vehicle. According to a news release, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. and likely last five or six hours, possibly longer. U.S. Highway 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of the pass. The suggested alternate route will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager
Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race
Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
steamboatradio.com
Northwest Colorado News for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Governor Polis has announced the appointment of a Craig resident to the State Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Council. Dr. John Raftopoulos (pictured in the center, with his sons) is a longtime Moffat County rancher and veterinarian. He has been appointed to represent the interests of the Colorado Livestock Industries. The council was created to help veterinarians with education loan repayments in exchange for providing veterinary services in rural areas of Colorado. Dr. Raftopoulos says it is especially important for large animal veterinarians.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Early-season snowfall a culprit during accident-heavy morning in Routt County
According to data provided by the Colorado State Patrol, there were at least six motor vehicle crashes in Routt County Wednesday morning between 7:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m, though there were likely additional accidents that were handled by other agencies. Colorado State Patrol oversees U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado State...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs names new facilities manager
On Thursday, Oct. 27, the city of Steamboat Springs announced it has named Yampa Valley resident Eric Friese as the new facilities manager. Friese will oversee the five-person Facilities Maintenance Division, which manages operations, maintenance, improvement, design and construction of the city’s facilities and building systems. “We’re excited to...
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt GOP: Voters can restore balance in local, state, federal politics on Nov. 8
This election year is an opportunity for Routt County voters to vote for balance and make significant course corrections away from the direction Democrats have taken our county, Colorado and America. Our governments at every level need fresh ideas that will restore balance, reason and common sense. Today, seven out of 10 likely voters believe America is heading in the wrong direction.
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: The Steamboat Pilot & Today should bring back the funnies
My name is Jaxon Patch and I am 9 years old. I would like to ask for the newspaper to bring back the comics page. I think more people will read the paper, and more kids will want to read it as well as adults that like the funnies. Please bring back the funnies.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: There is nothing fair about Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals
We live in an amazing country that’s the envy of the world, specifically this beautiful valley they call Routt County. I purchased my house 52 years ago. I worked three jobs, worked at the ski resort in numerous positions and as a Realtor, owned businesses and volunteered for many nonprofits. I was proud to be a part of the community they call Steamboat Springs.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls
Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs winter parking to be restricted beginning Nov. 1
Steamboat Springs will begin its annual parking restrictions on Nov. 1 in an effort to allow plow crews to maintain streets, parking lots and alleyways during the winter. “Keeping our streets clear and open for travel is our top priority in our community, where snow is a mainstay,” Streets Superintendent David Van Winkle said in a Thursday, Oct. 27, news release. “We’re asking for everyone’s help in making that a bit easier by adhering to the city’s winter parking requirements which go into effect Tuesday.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Democrats: Roe, Roe, Roe the vote
The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade is a stark reminder of the importance of elections. If we can lose the right for medical decisions for our own bodies, what other basic rights are at risk? A lot. What can we do to keep our hope and opportunities for the future? Vote.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Potential revisions to STR regulations to be presented to Steamboat Springs City Council
When Steamboat Springs City Council passed the short-term rental overlay zone back in June, they directed the city’s staff to prepare revisions to those newly adopted restrictions on short-term rentals to account for residents who wish to rent out their primary residences a few times a year. Council’s direction...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat mountain bike team dominates across all age groups at state
Of the 34 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club mountain bike athletes who raced during the season, 23 qualified to compete in the state championship in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Oct. 22. Overall, Steamboat athletes earned three podiums with Steamboat Springs High School finishing second overall in Division 2 and Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Oct. 17-22
7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
