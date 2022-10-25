Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” Opens in Portland Next Month
Broadway in Portland has announced the Portland premiere of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, which will be performed at the Keller Auditorium Nov. 15-20. Tickets to the award-winning show, inspired by the iconic rock album of the same name, are available now at BroadwayinPortland.com. Directed by Diane...
WWEEK
All Classical Announces Live Broadcast Featuring Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion
All Classical Portland has announced a live broadcast will take place at the Patricia Reser Center at 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov. 11. Co-presented by Third Angle New Music and the Reser, the concert will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and the quartet Sō Percussion. “All Classical Portland...
WWEEK
Jon Meyer Discusses His Music Documentary Series “Kontrast”
For years, Portland documentarian and Talk Station frontman Jon Meyer has been filming musicians whose work he admires. It started as a way to improve his craft with hopes of someday turning the footage into a documentary. “Eventually I had enough where I was like, ‘Man, if I went and...
WWEEK
Vancouver Native Nick Richey’s New Film Was Inspired by a Formative Phone-Sex Hotline Call
When film director and Vancouver, Wash., native Nick Richey returned to Portland this month to screen 1-800-Hot-Nite, the husk that is Lloyd Center made an impression on him. “It’s almost like you’re inside someone else’s memory of what a mall is, and they haven’t finished placing the stores,” says Richey, who was showing his sophomore feature at the Portland Film Festival. “All they can remember is Hot Topic, the ice skating rink, Orange Julius.”
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
soundandvision.com
The Mystery of 96.7 MHz
The year is 2017. You are in Portland, or at least in the general vicinity. It is late at night. You are driving down a dark road. You turn on your radio, and happen to tune to 96.7 MHz on the FM dial. What you hear is something you've never heard on the radio. Something strange is going on, something very strange.
KATU.com
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
Actress JLAW In Video Supporting Portland Charter Reform Measure
It's Not Clear What Jennifer's Portland Ties Are
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
kptv.com
Ayo Elise checks out Holidays on Franklin to see a Vancouver neighborhood’s scary Halloween makeover
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spooky season is upon us which means giant skeletons, werewolves, witches and more are popping up in neighborhoods everywhere, especially the one on Franklin Street. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to a neighborhood on Franklin Street in Vancouver to check out their incredible Halloween makeover.
Need a scare? Visit some of Oregon’s most haunted locations
Oregon is known for many things. Its natural beauty, its urban oases, and of course the sheer amount of breweries per square mile. But there is something that hides beneath all of these things. Something darker and more fantastic…. Ghosts.
A Quick Guide to the Unexplained at Vancouver’s Grant House
There are strange goings on at Grant House and other mansions along Officers Row in Vancouver. But before we get to the spooky stuff, let's get the lay of the land and reintroduce you to the most famous resident of Officers Row. What is Officer's Row?. Officers Row is exactly...
The 'Ax Murderess' who became Oregon’s first female convicted murderer
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Editor’s note: This story contains graphic depictions of violence. In May of 1854, the Lamb family gathered around the dinner table in their small log cabin. The family, who had lived in North Carolina, had settled in Clackamas in the new Oregon Territory following a brutal six-month expedition on the Oregon Trail.
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
Love Doughnuts? Check-Out the Top 10 Shops in Portland, Oregon
If you're searching for a sweet road trip, what's better than taking a doughnut tour? Portland, OR is nationally known for Voodoo Doughnuts but while researching shops I discovered an interesting fact. Most of the shops are congregated in the same area. Could it be there's a doughnut turf war going on?
WWEEK
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
WWEEK
The Portland Spirit Is Bringing Back Its Popular Holiday Cinnamon Bear Cruises for the First Time Since 2019
One year after kids began cautiously crawling back into Santa’s lap—following a holiday season of socially distanced wish list sharing—another local holiday icon is set to return: the Cinnamon Bear. The Portland Spirit has announced it is resuming its popular breakfast cruises with the cuddly mascot of...
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Narcity
5 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide
The Michelin Guide Vancouver debut is fast-approaching and a few locals have shared their thoughts on which restaurants in the city deserve a spot on the list. For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Vancouver and restaurants that made the cut will be revealed on October 27.
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
