Portland, OR

WWEEK

Jon Meyer Discusses His Music Documentary Series “Kontrast”

For years, Portland documentarian and Talk Station frontman Jon Meyer has been filming musicians whose work he admires. It started as a way to improve his craft with hopes of someday turning the footage into a documentary. “Eventually I had enough where I was like, ‘Man, if I went and...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Vancouver Native Nick Richey’s New Film Was Inspired by a Formative Phone-Sex Hotline Call

When film director and Vancouver, Wash., native Nick Richey returned to Portland this month to screen 1-800-Hot-Nite, the husk that is Lloyd Center made an impression on him. “It’s almost like you’re inside someone else’s memory of what a mall is, and they haven’t finished placing the stores,” says Richey, who was showing his sophomore feature at the Portland Film Festival. “All they can remember is Hot Topic, the ice skating rink, Orange Julius.”
PORTLAND, OR
soundandvision.com

The Mystery of 96.7 MHz

The year is 2017. You are in Portland, or at least in the general vicinity. It is late at night. You are driving down a dark road. You turn on your radio, and happen to tune to 96.7 MHz on the FM dial. What you hear is something you've never heard on the radio. Something strange is going on, something very strange.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit

Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The 'Ax Murderess' who became Oregon’s first female convicted murderer

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Editor’s note: This story contains graphic depictions of violence. In May of 1854, the Lamb family gathered around the dinner table in their small log cabin. The family, who had lived in North Carolina, had settled in Clackamas in the new Oregon Territory following a brutal six-month expedition on the Oregon Trail.
CLACKAMAS, OR
WWEEK

A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life

Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile

Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
HILLSBORO, OR

