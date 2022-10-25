Attentive deputy hears inmate breaking cell window

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s quick actions for catching an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail breaking his cell window, likely in an attempt to bring contraband into the jail, PCSO said.

According to PCSO, a deputy was working the first floor of the jail at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 when he reported hearing a noise echoing in the building wall. The deputy said he then heard what sounded like rocks hitting a metal grate outside the jail.

The deputy went outside to investigate and learned the noise he had heard was actually glass pieces from a window falling from an upper floor of the jail. Additional detention deputies responded and found a hole in the window of one of the jail cells.

Broken window at Pueblo County Jail, Courtesy: PCSO

20-year-old Michael F. Bundy was removed from the cell and taken to another location in the jail, where he was searched for contraband. Deputies also searched the cell and found a torn mattress and a makeshift rope.

Makeshift rope made by Pueblo County Jail inmate, Courtesy: PCSO

After being searched, Bundy was placed in a different cell. Charges are pending against him for the incident.

“The awareness of the deputy to follow his instinct and investigate where the noise was coming from and the quick actions by deputies on the floor to locate the damaged window and isolate this inmate likely kept contraband from making its way into the jail,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “This was a great job by all involved.”

Bundy has been in the Pueblo County Jail since his Sept. 16 arrest.

