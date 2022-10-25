ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse fans feel like they’re returning to the norm after Notre Dame loss (what they’re saying)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
DeVito tosses 2 TDs as Illinois wins again (how Syracuse football transfers fared)

Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9. DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
Syracuse football box score vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 16 Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Notre...
Cleveland Monsters down Syracuse Crunch, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
