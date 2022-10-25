Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is barely hanging on to a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after its second-straight loss. The Orange fell for the first time at home this season, losing 41-24 to unranked Notre Dame. It was the most points SU has given up all season, and the Irish was helped by some of the Orange’s own mistakes.
Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9. DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Irish eyes were smiling in Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. And we’re not talking about on Tipperary Hill.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse stumbled out of the college basketball gate last season. The Orange started 5-5, with losses to Colgate and Georgetown included in that spate of contests. Colgate went on to win the Patriot League and play in the NCAA Tournament, but the Hoyas could not win a single game in the Big East last year. They were 0-19.
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was never a doubt that Notre Dame was going to attempt to run Syracuse football into the ground. With three talented running backs in Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree, the Irish would have fresh legs on nearly every rushing attempt.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader was out of sorts Saturday. The Syracuse football starting quarterback was intercepted on the game’s opening play, his second-straight in-game pass attempt to be picked off after turning the ball over on his final snap in the Clemson loss.
Top-seeded Cicero-North Syracuse defeated second-seeded Rome Free Academy 3-2 in the Class A sectional finals at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School. After a scoreless first quarter, RFA’s Alexa Thompson got her team on the board first with a goal of an assist from Isabel McMahon with 13:56 left in the second.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan Koenig sparked Holland Patent on a rally from a halftime deficit to claim an 18-14 win over host Bishop-Ludden in a Section III Class C quarterfinal game on Friday. No. 5 Holland Patent (7-2) advances to meet top-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal contest Saturday at Cicero-North...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- CNY rivals Phoenix and Westmoreland shared a spot near the top of the state on Sunday. Each school posted an 88.4 to tie for second place in the small school 2 division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship meet at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
