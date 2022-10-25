Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Nikki Cross returns
Nikki Cross re-emerged on last night's Raw, ditching her "Almost a Superhero" character for a return to her more aggressive persona. Cross took out Damage CTRL with a crossbody from the top rope during last night's Bianca Belair vs. Bayley main event. In the process, she also laid out the referee. That meant there was no official to count the pin when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
Yardbarker
WWE NXT video highlights: Ava Raine debuts
Last night's NXT featured the WWE television debut of Simone Johnson. Weeks of a mysterious hooded figure appearing led to Johnson being revealed as the newest member of the Schism last night. Johnson, who is going by the in-ring name "Ava Raine," joins Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid in the faction.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Seth Rollins, Ted DiBiase, Nikki Cross, Bianca Belair, More
WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be taking part in a virtual “Sign It Live” session on Thursday, October 27. WWEShop.com is selling a new t-shirt for Seth Rollins. You can check that out below:. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Airs Cryptic Promo For SCRYPTS On NXT
SCRYPTS is on their way to WWE NXT. During Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, a vignette aired that showed the Performance Center in Orlando, FL receiving a cryptic voicemail, speaking almost poetically about a planned trip to rip apart NXT. You can check out some highlights from the segment...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV, Why Drew McIntyre Is Not Returning Home with WWE
The Celtic Warrior is set to tie the knot this week. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles action on last Friday’s SmackDown. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. WWE later announced that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” near his elbow in the attack.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vs. Taylor Wilde, Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.
wrestlinginc.com
Mysterious Vignette On WWE NXT Hints At Big Debut
It appears "WWE NXT" will soon be invaded by Scrypts, the possible name of a new Superstar or faction. On this week's show, a mysterious vignette aired where an altered voice left a voicemail on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The mysterious person, who referred to themselves as "Scrypts," threatened to "rip all of NXT apart" during the message.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed Revealed
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Norfolk, VA saw Swerve In Our Glory defeat AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a non-title match to become the new #1 contenders to The Acclaimed, who were scouting the match along with Billy Gunn. FTR had stated before the match that tonight would kick off the final chapter of their legacy as they looked to add another set of gold to their current reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 10/31/2022
The October 31 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus. * Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue. * Dante Martin defeated...
PWMania
Backstage Notes and Producers Revealed From This Week’s WWE RAW
This past Monday’s WWE RAW script was largely completed before Sunday, Fightful Select reports. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ran the show this week as he recovered from his battle with COVID-19, with assistance from WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard. Only Cathy Kelley’s sitdown interview...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Recalls Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her On Dealing With Critics, Talks Status In The AEW Women’s Division
AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on being the face of the women’s division, how she continues to work hard in order to improve, and what advice Charlotte Flair gave her about dealing with critics. Highlights from the interview are below.
