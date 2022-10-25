Read full article on original website
2 West Side residents hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning: CFD
Two West Side residents are hospitalized after a suspected carbon monoxide leak inside their home. Chicago fire officials said crews responded to the multi-unit building on California. Fire officials believe a faulty furnace vent is to blame.
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
‘A Lot of Fire:' Residents, Management Stunned After Parking Garage Goes Up in Flames
A condominium complex’s parking garage on Chicago’s Near West Side caught fire Tuesday afternoon, destroying numerous cars and causing a scare for people in the surrounding homes. Smoke filled the area for hours near Ashland Avenue and Flournoy Street, just across the street from Rush Hospital. “We saw...
Street Closures Announced For Halloween Events in Chicago
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced street closures for Halloween events for the upcoming weekend, while giving residents tips to stay safe while celebrating. The Arts in the Dark Parade kicks off at the intersection State Street and Lake Street on Saturday, lasting from 6 p.m. to 8...
Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
Man shoots woman then himself in River North
A man and a woman were critically wounded after police say the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself in River North Wednesday night.
Could Insulated Shelters for Homeless in Near West Side be in Jeopardy?
With a broom in one hand and a dustpan in the other, Stanley Brzozowski spends part of each day sweeping up around the homeless encampment where he lives. “If you look at other people’s places, you will see syringes, broken glass, beer bottles,” Brzozowski said. “There is none of that here.”
cwbchicago.com
Car passenger dead after Rogers Park shooting, police say
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a car in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 25 shell casings from two weapons at the scene. He was riding in the back seat of a car when the gunman opened fire on...
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
fox32chicago.com
Families displaced by West Side gas explosion getting a helping hand
CHICAGO - Families displaced by a gas explosion in Chicago's Austin neighborhood are getting a helping hand. On Tuesday, Molina Healthcare of Illinois presented a $10,000 check to Urban Alternative. The group is currently housing 31 families impacted by the September building explosion on West End Avenue. A man was...
Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in River North
A man was robbed early Wednesday in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 37, was walking in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman demanded his belongings about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North
A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Police investigating after 2 are found shot in Near North Side apartment building
Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside an apartment building on the Near North Side. CPD said the man’s injuries may have been self-inflicted. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle...
Chicago traffic report: Kennedy Expressway crash closes some lanes for hours; 1 injured
A semi crash snarled inbound traffic Wednesday morning.
Chicago police: Dirt bike riders surround woman's car, fire shots in Old Town
A group of dirt bike riders surrounded a woman in the Old Town neighborhood and one of the riders fired shots at her Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Chicago police: 2 critically injured after man shoots woman, himself in Gold Coast apartment complex
Two people were critically injured in a Gold Coast apartment complex Wednesday night after police said a man shot a woman and then himself.
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
