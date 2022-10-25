ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I'm not crazy." – Michigan family found safe after dad makes bizarre 9-1-1 call. What actually happened to the Ciriglianos?

(WWJ) – A little more than a week ago, the Cirigliano family – from the small West Michigan town of Fremont – disappeared after 51-year-old Tony made a strange 9-1-1 call, claiming to have information on the September 11 attacks and asking for police protection.

Several days later police in Fremont began asking for tips from the public after they vanished, leaving behind pets and an elderly family member in need of care. Over the weekend police tracked them down in Stevens Point, Wisconsin , and determined they were safe, despite still believing people are "after them." Officials said the case was “closed” and the family didn’t need to be put into protective custody.

On a new Daily J , WWJ’s Zach Clark examines the many questions that remain surrounding the Cirigliano family’s disappearance, even after police determined they were safe.

