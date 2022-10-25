ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments condemned by Illinois Holocaust Museum, Anti-Defamation League

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02azMt_0imVjjYu00

The fallout continues for rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after his repeated antisemitic and anti-Black remarks.

Gap and Adidas are the latest companies to cut ties with the Chicago native.

READ MORE: Kanye West dropped by talent agency CAA after anti-Semitic comments; Kim Kardashian condemns tirade

Before Adidas parted ways with Ye, he said this in a now deleted clip from the Drink Champ's podcast.

"I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what? Now what," Ye said.

Following those remarks, the Anti-Defamation League launched a campaign calling on Adidas to condemn Ye's rhetoric and re-evaluate their partnership.

"It is important for people to stand up. It is important for corporations to speak out and say listen we are not going to allow this type of hate to be associated with our brand," said ADL Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg.

Kanye West and his mother Donda West sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC7's Cheryl Burton in 2004.

Public relations consultant Chelsea Whittington agrees. She argues who represents a brand matters. And with social media, consumers have the power to hold companies accountable, Whittington said.

"I am sure there is another brand out there that's saying do we have even an indirect contact. We need to take a look at what we stand for and who's representing us whether it is Kanye West or anybody else," she said.

Goldenberg called Ye's comments deeply offensive and dangerous.

According to the ADL, antisemitic incidents reached a record high last year with more than 2,700 cases of assault, harassment and vandalism, up 34% from 2020.

"Someone who has a platform like that needs to recognize the responsibility that comes along with that platform," Goldenberg said.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum works to combat anti-semitism with education.

"What I would have loved to see is if Mr. West would have heard from our survivors to understand the impact that his anti-semitism, his words ultimately has," said Illinois Holocaust Museum Senior VP of Education and Exhibitions Kelley Szany.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
hotnewhiphop.com

Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
The Independent

Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?

A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
109K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy