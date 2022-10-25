Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments condemned by Illinois Holocaust Museum, Anti-Defamation League

The fallout continues for rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after his repeated antisemitic and anti-Black remarks.

Gap and Adidas are the latest companies to cut ties with the Chicago native.

Before Adidas parted ways with Ye, he said this in a now deleted clip from the Drink Champ's podcast.

"I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what? Now what," Ye said.

Following those remarks, the Anti-Defamation League launched a campaign calling on Adidas to condemn Ye's rhetoric and re-evaluate their partnership.

"It is important for people to stand up. It is important for corporations to speak out and say listen we are not going to allow this type of hate to be associated with our brand," said ADL Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg.

Kanye West and his mother Donda West sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC7's Cheryl Burton in 2004.

Public relations consultant Chelsea Whittington agrees. She argues who represents a brand matters. And with social media, consumers have the power to hold companies accountable, Whittington said.

"I am sure there is another brand out there that's saying do we have even an indirect contact. We need to take a look at what we stand for and who's representing us whether it is Kanye West or anybody else," she said.

Goldenberg called Ye's comments deeply offensive and dangerous.

According to the ADL, antisemitic incidents reached a record high last year with more than 2,700 cases of assault, harassment and vandalism, up 34% from 2020.

"Someone who has a platform like that needs to recognize the responsibility that comes along with that platform," Goldenberg said.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum works to combat anti-semitism with education.

"What I would have loved to see is if Mr. West would have heard from our survivors to understand the impact that his anti-semitism, his words ultimately has," said Illinois Holocaust Museum Senior VP of Education and Exhibitions Kelley Szany.