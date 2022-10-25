Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Hid Top Star In Closet Prior To Dynamite Debut
It was revealed on a recent AEW podcast that one big name that recently debuted was hidden in a closet before making their Dynamite debut. The September 21st episode of Dynamite was arguably the biggest episode of AEW’s signature show. It was the Grand Slam episode held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen’s, New York.
ComicBook
Jim Ross Compares Current AEW Star to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
Jim Ross made a bold claim during this week's AEW Dynamite. While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't on commentary, he was watching the show's main event as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. Ross wrote, "@JonMoxley is Austin-esque. Love his game." Considering the heights Austin reached within the pro wrestling industry and the friendship Ross had with "The Texas Rattlesnake," this is incredibly high praise.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck
Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
wrestletalk.com
Jim Cornette Reveals Every AEW Wrestler He’d Fire & Every Wrestler He’d Keep
Jim Cornette, no stranger to being outspoken about AEW, has revealed every AEW wrestler he would fire, and every one he’d keep. During the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette went down the AEW roster page one-by-one to determine who he’d keep if he was running a promotion, and who he wouldn’t.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
itrwrestling.com
“I Think I Have One More Run Left In Me” – Buff Bagwell
Could we once again see Buff Bagwell in the squared circle?. The former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member, Buff Bagwell, recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Buff Bagwell Wants Back In The Ring. Buff Bagwell spoke about a multitude of topics, and the...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Namedropped By Michael Cole During SmackDown
Following Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22, numerous sweeping changes have been made to the WWE product. This has ranged from certain WWE Superstars being pushed to words such as ‘hospital’ and ‘wrestling’ being added back to the list of allowed phrases. The latter of those has seen a vast improvement in the company’s broadcasting.
itrwrestling.com
Only One Eyewitness Can Publicly Speak About AEW All Out Brawl
Though AEW All Out saw multiple champions crowned, the event itself has been overshadowed by what took place immediately afterward. During a media scrum after the show, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade, calling out Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and though he didn’t call them out by name, took pointed shots at AEW EVP’s The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Hints AEW Rampage Will Be His Final Wrestling Commentary Gig
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is known as the man behind some of the most iconic play-by-play calls in history. Whether saying that Mick Foley had been “broken in half” or showing disgust at Stone Cold Steve Austin aligning with Vince McMahon, his voice is deeply entwined with the history of professional wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 26th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 26th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 997,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is an increase on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 752,000 viewers with...
itrwrestling.com
Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
“He Compared Himself To Roman Reigns, I Don’t Think That’s Even Close” – Ric Flair On Seth Rollins
When it comes to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same level, Rollins has a long way to go. That’s at least according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back in 2012, Rollins’ road to stardom began when he was in The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time. Following the end of the stable in 2014, all three wrestlers would go on to become world champions.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Naomi Reunite With WWE Stars
Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have been seen in the wrestling world since they chose to walk out of a "WWE Raw" taping on May 16, relinquishing their Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Since that point, the two of them have been seen together numerous times, whether at signings, press events, or even on the catwalk, but this week they have reunited with several other WWE Superstars.
wrestlingworld.co
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
Comments / 0