Read full article on original website
Related
mytotalretail.com
'Less Tolerance for Talk Without Action': What Retailers Are Getting Right About DEI
Numerous studies have shown that racial and ethnic minorities, as well as women, are still woefully underrepresented in technology roles. However, the retail tech industry doesn't just have a diversity issue; there's an inclusivity issue as well. At a session focused on diversifying your tech workforce during last month's Total Retail Tech event in Nashville, panelists noted that to truly drive change there needs to be more diverse and inclusive workplaces, and that starts with inclusive talent recruitment and development.
mytotalretail.com
Solving the Supply-Demand Puzzle
What a difference a year or two can make. During 2020 and 2021, retailers struggled to keep up with demand for many items, largely due to supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages. Shortly after the pandemic started and through last year, a significant reduction of markdowns and in-store promotions took...
mytotalretail.com
Tips to Increase E-Commerce Conversion Rates
The e-commerce landscape has become hypercompetitive as more consumers shop online. Retailers are investing significant resources in driving traffic to their websites through a combination of channels (e.g., search, social, email, SMS, etc.), yet far too often that traffic isn’t converting once on a store’s site. Coinciding with the rise in online traffic are shoppers’ expectations for seamless, quick and easy purchase experiences.
Comments / 0