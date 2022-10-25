Numerous studies have shown that racial and ethnic minorities, as well as women, are still woefully underrepresented in technology roles. However, the retail tech industry doesn't just have a diversity issue; there's an inclusivity issue as well. At a session focused on diversifying your tech workforce during last month's Total Retail Tech event in Nashville, panelists noted that to truly drive change there needs to be more diverse and inclusive workplaces, and that starts with inclusive talent recruitment and development.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO