ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Trial set for man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and driving her body to the jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man suspected of killing his wife and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail has been set. The incident happened on June 24. Early into the investigation, police said 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the jail to turn himself in just after 1 p.m. that day. The body of his wife was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. Detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in El Paso County was found

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Teresa was found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies need your finding a missing senior. Teresa Hibbison, 66, was last seen Wednesday morning at 9:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane in Security-Widefield. She is considered endangered and there are concerns for her well-being.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Child reported missing in Otero County was found

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The sheriff’s office is reporting Ramriez was found and is safe. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to keep their eyes out for a missing child. Juan Ramirez was last seen at 7:40 Tuesday morning in the area of Florence...
OTERO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

73-year-old woman killed in Pueblo shooting

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The victim of a shooting in rural Pueblo County on Friday, Oct. 21 has been identified as a 73-year-old woman. Patti Magby was killed Friday night of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally reported the shooting on Twitter on Saturday. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

73-year-old woman shot and killed in Pueblo County, homicide investigation underway

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old woman was shot and killed on Friday. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office is reporting deputies were called to the 4700 block of Bergemann Road at about 7 p.m. and found the body of Patti Magby. The area is southwest of Pueblo. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced her death is considered a homicide.
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday

One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 6 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH- El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man. A man who pleaded guilty in the murder of a Carbondale man will spend more than 4 decades in prison for the crime. Crash...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy