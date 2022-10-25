Read full article on original website
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado Springs men were sentenced recently for what the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office described as a “brutal” assault. The sheriff’s office is reporting the attack happened in August of 2021. “The the victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Trial set for man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and driving her body to the jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man suspected of killing his wife and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail has been set. The incident happened on June 24. Early into the investigation, police said 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the jail to turn himself in just after 1 p.m. that day. The body of his wife was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. Detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.
Second arrest made in murder case sparked by hikers finding body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a second arrest has been made in a murder case that involved hikers finding a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road. The body of victim Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30, was found on May 24, with Wilson's death being...
Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
WATCH: Death now a homicide investigation in Pueblo County
Woman reported missing in El Paso County was found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Teresa was found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies need your finding a missing senior. Teresa Hibbison, 66, was last seen Wednesday morning at 9:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane in Security-Widefield. She is considered endangered and there are concerns for her well-being.
Second man arrested in homicide that happened hours after a large homeless camp fire in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second arrest was made in a homicide that happened after a large homeless camp fire in unincorporated El Paso County. On Oct. 10, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, and numerous other agencies responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B Street just before 2 a.m.
Child reported missing in Otero County was found
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The sheriff’s office is reporting Ramriez was found and is safe. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to keep their eyes out for a missing child. Juan Ramirez was last seen at 7:40 Tuesday morning in the area of Florence...
73-year-old woman killed in Pueblo shooting
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The victim of a shooting in rural Pueblo County on Friday, Oct. 21 has been identified as a 73-year-old woman. Patti Magby was killed Friday night of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally reported the shooting on Twitter on Saturday. PCSO […]
73-year-old woman shot and killed in Pueblo County, homicide investigation underway
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old woman was shot and killed on Friday. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office is reporting deputies were called to the 4700 block of Bergemann Road at about 7 p.m. and found the body of Patti Magby. The area is southwest of Pueblo. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced her death is considered a homicide.
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'
"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend. Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
Pueblo County Jail inmate could face charges for breaking his cell window
Michael Bundy, who was arrested on Sept. 16, could now face additional charges for breaking his cell window to potentially bring in contraband, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
WATCH: Boyfriend of Pueblo kayaking victim talks about what happened
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH- El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms
WATCH- El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms
Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
Pickup truck gets fully submerged in Colorado lake
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, responded to Lake Pueblo State Park on Tuesday, after receiving reports that a truck rolled into the lake. The incident occurred at around 10:45 AM at the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo. "Today's scanner traffic about...
