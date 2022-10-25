Read full article on original website
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged? Season 8 Spoilers
Meant to be? Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have been sparking romance speculation even before season 8 premiered on Tuesday, September 27. Keep reading to see engagement spoilers, if they're still together and more! Do Victoria...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza Allegedly Feels ‘Pressured’ by Rodney to Give Him Her Rose
Is the end approaching for Eliza and Rodney? Here's what to know about the spoilers and rumors regarding the 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Member Says He’d ‘Never Go Back’
Rick Leach never made it to the beach in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8, and he recently told a fan he hopes to never return.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Reveals How She Wished The Series Finale Was Different For Penny
Kaley Cuoco is revealing how she wished the Big Bang Theory series finale was different for Penny, and it's understandable.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: 'Geometry Beach' Explodes as the Connections Multiply
Bachelor in Paradise is getting complicated. On Monday night's episode of the ABC series, Johnny dubbed Paradise "geometry beach" thanks to the many love triangles and squares that were forming, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The night was full of ups and downs as...
How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ final season new episodes for free
Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared in episode 20 of “The Walking Dead” premiering on Sunday, Oct. 23. Episodes will air every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Viewers looking to stream the final episodes can do so with Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
How many episodes are in East New York Season 1?
East New York is already impressing viewers. The show has landed a full-season order. How many episodes will we get in the first season?. Is it really that surprising to see a TV crime drama on CBS succeeding? That’s especially the case when the scheduling is well-planned. East New York follows new episodes of the No. 1 drama on the network The Equalizer. Of course, the series was going to perform well.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
Who is Alex Bordyukov on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Meet Victoria Fuller’s New Love Interest
Bachelor in Paradise surprised fans with a new ship to root for at the start of Week 5. After receiving a date card in Episode 8, formerly all-in-on-Johnny contestant Victoria Fuller asked out one of Split Week’s new men, Alex Bordyukov. The two went on a romantic date, where they discussed Victoria’s relationship with Johnny, her reservations, Alex’s intentions, and what their future could look like together. Honestly? Their connection seemed solid, so we’re interested to see where things go.
Station 19 season 6: next episode promo, cast and everything we know about the drama series
Station 19 season 6 is finally here and viewers can’t wait to find out what happens next after a season 5 finale full of cliffhangers. Here's what we know.
Hulu with Live TV review: Getting better
Our Hulu with Live TV review takes a close look at the service. And while it's colorful, robust and effective at recommending new content, it's not perfect.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
MTV The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 3 | How to watch, time, stream, channel
“The Challenge: Ride or Dies” continues tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. central time on MTV. The show is also available to watch on Philo and fuboTV. From MTV: “The strength of family, friendship and love is put to the test in a competition of twists and turns (and explosions), and the winners will walk away with their shares of $1 million.”
How to watch ‘Siesta Key’: Season 5 premiere time, TV channel, live stream
“Siesta Key” is back for another season full of drama, rivalries, and complicated relationships. Season 5 of “Siesta Key” premieres on Thursday, October 27 (10/27/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream of the episode can be found on Philo, fuboTV, and other live-streaming services listed below.
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 — promos for next episode and everything we know about the Christopher Meloni-led series
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 is officially in full swing. Here’s everything we know about the crime drama.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
World Screen News
World Screen Premiere for Doc Martin Season 10
The World Screen Premiere for season ten of Doc Martin, sold by All3Media International, is now available. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play the internationally beloved grumpy medic Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a curt bedside manner and a phobia of blood, in this final season of the hugely successful Buffalo Pictures drama Doc Martin.
