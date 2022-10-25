While professional wrestling is an inherently dangerous business, Booker T believes that All Elite Wrestling needs to take more care about the welfare of it’s performers. Booker’s comments come after Adam Page suffered a concussion on the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, and a recent clash between Athena and Jody Threat made headlines for all the wrong reasons. During the bout, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the beginning of what was supposed to be her comeback. This was followed by an exchange where some fans believed Athena had been overly stiff with her opponent.

