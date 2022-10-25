Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Threatened To Beat Up Billionaire Kim Kardashian
Ronda Rousey has never been shy to share her opinions and once took aim at American socialite Kim Kardashian for being a poor role model to young women. Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women on the planet, with over 300 million followers on social media, and is adored by millions of young women from all over the world. But appears as though Ronda Rousey is not an admirer of the reality TV star.
Emma Makes Shock WWE Return On SmackDown
Emma, aka Tenille Dashwood is back in WWE and back on Friday Night SmackDown!. Going into the October 28th edition of the blue brand, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge. Come show night that challenge was answered by former NXT star Emma. The star had been absent from WWE since October 2017.
NXT Stars Cosplay As The Undertaker, AJ Lee & Triple H At Live Event (VIDEOS)
WWE has always been known for its colourful characters, whether they’re supernatural entities like The Undertaker, or over-the-top versions of wrestlers’ real-life personalities like Triple H. The stars of the company have often provided inspiration for cosplaying, whether it be at a wrestling event or a fancy-dress party.
John Cena Recalls Pooping Himself Inside A WWE Ring
There are some things that you just can’t prepare for, whether you’re a WWE legend like John Cena or not. John Cena has accomplished many things inside a WWE ring. He’s been World Champion 16 times, he’s won Royal Rumble’s and headlined WrestleMania against some of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business. Yet sometimes, life is a whole lot less glamorous, and involved pooping yourself while hiding under the ring.
AEW Had Saraya Hide In A Closet Prior To Dynamite Grand Slam Debut
After leaving WWE in July many fans thought that it was a done deal that Saraya would find her way to All Elite Wrestling. However, when she walked out at Arthur Ashe Stadium mid-way through Dynamite Grand Slam the wrestling world was still caught totally by surprise. During an episode...
Edge Almost Suffocated Live On WWE TV Due To Issues With A Prop
Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz shared one of the most famous tag team feuds in WWE history in the the final months of 1999 and throughout 2000. The two teams, often with the Dudley Boyz thrown in for good measure, traded tag team gold and death-defying stunts as they raised the bar for violent creativity in WWE. However, it was one of the more straightforward matches that almost led to the most serious consequences.
Emma Breaks Silence Following Surprise WWE Return
On the October 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Emma returned to WWE for the first time in five years. Ahead of the show it had been announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey would be putting her title on the line in an open challenge. Back on SmackDown...
Notable Female Superstar Set To Return To WWE On SmackDown [SPOILER]
Former WWE Superstars have been making their way back to Raw and SmackDown in droves ever since Triple H took over control of the company in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY returned alongside Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, and since then we’ve seen returns of names such as Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and more.
“They Don’t Give A Damn” – Booker T Blasts AEW Fans For Encouraging Stars To Work Stiff
While professional wrestling is an inherently dangerous business, Booker T believes that All Elite Wrestling needs to take more care about the welfare of it’s performers. Booker’s comments come after Adam Page suffered a concussion on the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, and a recent clash between Athena and Jody Threat made headlines for all the wrong reasons. During the bout, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the beginning of what was supposed to be her comeback. This was followed by an exchange where some fans believed Athena had been overly stiff with her opponent.
Paul Heyman Calls Out “Douchey Little Kid” Logan Paul
As Roman Reigns prepares to meet Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, The Bloodline’s resident wise man Paul Heyman has been revelling in his role as Special Counsel. Heyman has repeatedly locked horns with the YouTube star on the microphone, to dismiss not only his chances of defeating Reigns, but also the achievements of his brother Jake Paul.
Mick Foley Recalls CM Punk Refusing To Mock Him On WWE TV
Mick Foley and CM Punk are known as two of the best talkers of their respective generations. So when they finally got to go toe-to-toe on the microphone in 2012, fans expected fireworks. However, by the time the moment came, there had been backstage wrangling over the script, and Foley...
Update On Rumored Bray Wyatt Feud With Roman Reigns
Bray Wyatt stunned the world with his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, revealing himself to have been behind the mysterious QR code clues that had been popping up on WWE programming for weeks. The next Friday on SmackDown, he cut an emotional promo before being interrupted by the masked version of himself.
Malakai Black Teases AEW Return
Wrestling what appeared to be his final AEW match at All Out, Malakai Black all but confirmed his departure – or at the very least, hiatus – when he bowed and blew a kiss to the fans post-match. It was confirmed in the days after All Out that he’d been granted a conditional release. However, it now appears The House of Black is coming back to full strength.
