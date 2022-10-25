Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Why Booker T Refused To Join The Original nWo
On May 27th 1996 Scott Hall arrived on WCW Nitro completely unannounced, kicking off one of the biggest and most famous storylines in wrestling history. Hall was soon joined by fellow ex-WWE star Kevin Nash and at Bash At The Beach, the New World Order of professional wrestling was born as Hulk Hogan joined forces with the duo.
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
itrwrestling.com
“He Compared Himself To Roman Reigns, I Don’t Think That’s Even Close” – Ric Flair On Seth Rollins
When it comes to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same level, Rollins has a long way to go. That’s at least according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back in 2012, Rollins’ road to stardom began when he was in The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time. Following the end of the stable in 2014, all three wrestlers would go on to become world champions.
AJ Styles picks his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling including Hulk Hogan but NO Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock
WWE star AJ Styles named Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as two superstars he thinks would be worthy of gracing a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore. The iconic American National Memorial sculpture features the carved heads of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Former WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, More
During the latest edition of “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on what made Bret Hart such a great wrestler, Bret’s ability to come up with creative spots, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what made...
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Announce Triple Signing
2022 has been a stellar year for signings made by All Elite Wrestling. Although no one has had quite the same buzz as the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk did in 2021, the company has managed to snap up a plethora of formidable talent. The Kingdom...
itrwrestling.com
Backstage Talk The Elite Could Return To AEW “Imminently”
Suspended following their involvement in the backstage scuffle at AEW All Out, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have remained absent from company programming. The nature of the suspensions rocked AEW, but The Elite’s case was quite peculiar, given how they also serve as Executive Vice Presidents.
itrwrestling.com
Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Contract Status
Despite all of the speculation and rumours, Sasha Banks hasn’t wrestled in a WWE ring since May 15th 2022 when she appeared at a live event in Roanoke, Virginia. The very next night Banks and her tag team partner Naomi had been scheduled to appear in the main event of Monday Night Raw in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Title. However, following what was reported to be a clash over creative, The Boss and Naomi walked out of the taping, handing their Women’s Tag Team Titles in on the way out.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
itrwrestling.com
Wardlow – “I Refuse To Have MJF As The Champion Of My Company”
Upon breaking into AEW Wardlow immediately aligned himself with MJF. Over the next two years the star acted as bodyguard, enforcer and general problem solver for not only Maxwell Jacob Friedman but The Pinnacle as a whole. However, as Wardlow began to find more success in the ring, and more...
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
itrwrestling.com
2022 PWI Women’s 150 Top 10 Revealed
The 2022 PWI Women’s 150 list has been revealed. The famous list is headed by current World of STARDOM Champion Syuri. The evaluation period for the list is from October 1st 2021 until September 15th 2022. The rankings are determined by a set of strict criteria which can be found below.
itrwrestling.com
Liv Morgan ‘Murdered’ By Chucky As He Drops Multiple F-Bombs [VIDEO]
After losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8th, things haven’t improved for Liv Morgan. Following her defeat to Ronda Rousey Morgan has seemingly begun to descend into madness of WWE television. As the weeks have passed she has become more and more unhinged, delivering punishment by the bucket load to Sonya Deville.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Names Christian Cage As The Most Underrated Wrestler Ever
Kurt Angle and Christian Cage have a long history together, dating back to their time in WWE as Team ECK in the year 2000. Edge was the third member of the group, and while both he and Angle have gone on to be WWE Hall of Famers, Christian hasn’t yet received that honor.
Comments / 0