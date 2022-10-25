Diversity is NOT wonderful, its forcing actions, decision, and behaviors solely based on race. It's the definition of what racism truly is!! Equality & inclusion in these liberal mind set is nothing more than HATE! Don't believe me? Just disagree with these diversity supporters one time and see if, they support your diversified opinion, treat you equally, and invite you back next time! It's a joke and dangerous to your kids, community, and education. STOP remaining silent and allowing CRT to pollute your children's minds. Reject these liberal predators and throw DEI out of your communities in November. Vote Red / Vote Dixon / Vote Gibbs / for Ottawa Impact candidates / Vote for Parental Rights / and restore decency, family values, and respect for God & Country back into your Local, State, and Federal government. Enough is enough of this DEI & CRT garbage!!
