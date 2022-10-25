ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

D Yankee
4d ago

Diversity is NOT wonderful, its forcing actions, decision, and behaviors solely based on race. It's the definition of what racism truly is!! Equality & inclusion in these liberal mind set is nothing more than HATE! Don't believe me? Just disagree with these diversity supporters one time and see if, they support your diversified opinion, treat you equally, and invite you back next time! It's a joke and dangerous to your kids, community, and education. STOP remaining silent and allowing CRT to pollute your children's minds. Reject these liberal predators and throw DEI out of your communities in November. Vote Red / Vote Dixon / Vote Gibbs / for Ottawa Impact candidates / Vote for Parental Rights / and restore decency, family values, and respect for God & Country back into your Local, State, and Federal government. Enough is enough of this DEI & CRT garbage!!

'Be patient': Why election results may not come on election night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This November, election results may not come on election night. This is largely due to absentee voting. Michigan expanded its absentee voting in 2018, allowing no reason for requesting an absentee ballot. Previously, absentee voters had to be at least 60 years old, be out of town when the polls are open or be unable to vote on Election Day due to a physical disability, religious tenets or incarceration.
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
Grand Rapids hosts 'Pitch Night' to reduce gun violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is hosting an event to help organizations and nonprofits that aim to reduce gun violence in the city on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The session, called the Pitch and Highlight Night, is hosted by the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force. It'll take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, located at 1530 Madison Ave SE.
A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
