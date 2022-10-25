Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 16 inmates have now died while in the custody of Alaska’s Department of Corrections this calendar year. The 16 deaths of incarcerated persons are the highest number reported since 2002, when the department also reported 16 inmates died that year. The department issued a press release Tuesday announcing the death of 69-year-old Paul Allen Harris at Goose Creek Correctional Center. Harris had been in custody since 2016 and the press release described Harris’ death as “expected.”
kinyradio.com
Lantz Dahlke joins the MMIP Investigative team in Fairbanks
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke joined the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team at the Department of Public Safety on Monday. Investigator Lantz Dahlke began this position with the Alaska Department of Public Safety on October 24th, 2022. He joined Investigator Lonny Piscoya,...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Corrections reports 16th death of 2022, surpassing previous decade-high number of in-custody deaths
(Alaska Beacon) - Paul Harris, 69, died on Oct. 23 at Goose Creek Correctional Center, becoming the 16th person to die in the state’s prison system this year, according to an Alaska Department of Corrections press release on Tuesday. With this death, Corrections surpassed the highest number of in-custody...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Corrections reports its 16th death of the year
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a 69-year-old man died in its custody on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Paul Allen Harris is the 16th person to die this year in the department’s custody, likely a 20-year high for deaths in a calendar year. The department does not suspect foul play and describes Harris’s death as “expected.”
Maine doctor charged, arrested for illegal drug distribution
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Maine doctor was charged and arrested with illegally distributing drugs and other controlled substances on Wednesday by the New England Prescription Opioid (NEPO) Strike Force. This marked the agency's first arrest since it was launched. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team adds Fairbanks-based investigator
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A retired Alaska State Trooper is returning to the Department of Public Safety, this time joining the efforts to solve cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people. The department announced in a press release that former Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke has joined the Missing...
cbs4indy.com
Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
alaskasnewssource.com
APOC defers decision on complaint against group backing Dunleavy’s reelection
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission has deferred a decision to their executive director in a non-expedited fashion concerning a complaint filed by two watchdog groups against the Republican Governor’s Association and A Stronger Alaska. The APOC commissioners heard testimony on Oct. 21 from representation for...
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
Alaska man convicted of killing wife with splitting maul and burning her body
PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was found guilty last week of killing his wife with a sharp object and burning her body and other evidence. According to a statement from the Alaska Department of Law, a jury returned a guilty verdict of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and tampering with evidence in connection with Hattie Labuff-Kilgo’s 2018 death.
Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont
The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
wabi.tv
Maine State Police warn of scam calls
(WABI) - The Maine State Police would like to alert the public about some ongoing scam calls. The caller claims to be raising money for the Maine State Trooper’s Association. When asked which Troop they are calling on behalf of, the scammers hang up. The Maine State Trooper’s Association...
alaskapublic.org
AFN arts market reconvenes for in-person celebration of Alaska Native craftsmanship
The Alaska Federation of Natives arts and craft show returned in-person this year for the first time since 2019. For Indigenous artists from across the state and Outside, it represented a welcome return to the market circuit. AFN’s show is the largest of its kind in the state. Inside...
WMTW
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
alaskasnewssource.com
Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat will participate in the Debate for the State Wednesday evening. The three candidates running for U.S. Senate were pressed with questions about issues currently facing Alaska. The candidates vying for the Senate seat are current Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R),...
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
