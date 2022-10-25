Read full article on original website
Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa
FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
Tricky treat prices, candy costs are up 13% from last Halloween
IOWA CITY — Some Iowans will be leaving their porch lights off to keep the trick-or-treaters away this season because candy prices are, in a word, scary. University of Iowa economics professor Anne Villamil says the latest Consumer Price Index report shows candy prices are up 13-percent from last Halloween. “That’s higher than inflation,” Villamil says. “The CPI, the general price index, is high right now, that’s at 8.2%, that’s a 40-year high, so 13% for candy is clearly higher than the typical.”
Biden hosts virtual fundraiser for Axne
DES MOINES — President Biden has hosted an online fundraiser for Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, illustrating her bid for reelection is among the key races for Democrats’ hopes of keeping majority control of the U.S. House. Biden spoke for about 15 minutes during the virtual event. He suggested...
