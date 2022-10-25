Boil order lifted in Gilman

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order that was in effect for a street in Gilman has been lifted.

Officials with ERH Enterprise Inc. announced on Friday that Park Court would be under a boil order until further notice. That boil order lasted through the weekend and into the start of the week.

On Tuesday, ERH Enterprise Inc. finally lifted the boil order.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.