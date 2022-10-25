ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman, IL

Boil order lifted in Gilman

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order that was in effect for a street in Gilman has been lifted.

Officials with ERH Enterprise Inc. announced on Friday that Park Court would be under a boil order until further notice. That boil order lasted through the weekend and into the start of the week.

On Tuesday, ERH Enterprise Inc. finally lifted the boil order.

