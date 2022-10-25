Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Townsend volleyball wins 5B district title over Jefferson
MANHATTAN — Townsend and Jefferson both advance to the Southern B Divisional next week to vie for a spot at state. Townsend came into the District 5B title game as the number one seed as they proved it beating number two seed Jefferson twice in the same day and with a sweep in the title game.
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
Comments / 0