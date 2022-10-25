ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Rural Metro graduates new class of 32 recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire walked 32 new recruits across a graduation stage at the Knox County Health Department auditorium on Thursday. This group of firefighters represents the last three recruiting classes from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Rural Metro honored all three classes because they were not able to have an in-person ceremony since 2019.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Multiagency drug bust underway in Morgan County

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Suspects in more than 50 controlled drug buys made during an undercover drug operation in Morgan County are being contacted by multiple agents starting Friday in what the sheriff’s office has dubbed, “Operation Trick-Or-Treat.”. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

