Read full article on original website
Related
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
wvlt.tv
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
WATE
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
Vol Navy celebrates 60 years of cheering from the TN river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 60 years, boaters have gathered to party and cheer on the big orange from the water. Floating fans with the Vol Navy have docked ahead of Saturday's game. Paul Kelly is a boat owner whose been a member of the fleet since the 80s. He...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
wvlt.tv
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
Contractor at Anakeesta taken to medical facility after 'medical issue'
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta said Friday that an outside contractor experienced a "medical issue" due to a pre-existing condition and was taken to a medical facility by emergency crews. They said the contractor was working on the grounds of Anakeesta when he experienced the medical issue. Emergency crews then...
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
UT's Baker Center partners with City of Knoxville for student fellows program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT students with the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy now have the opportunity to work directly in a variety of departments or agencies with the City of Knoxville. Knoxville and the Baker Center have an official agreement for the center's students to work...
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
WBIR
Rural Metro graduates new class of 32 recruits
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire walked 32 new recruits across a graduation stage at the Knox County Health Department auditorium on Thursday. This group of firefighters represents the last three recruiting classes from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Rural Metro honored all three classes because they were not able to have an in-person ceremony since 2019.
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Jewish Knox Co. couple denied by foster care agency argues in appeal they can fairly sue for religious discrimination
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish couple in Knox County who was denied by a Methodist foster care agency is arguing they can fairly sue for religious discrimination in an appeal over a previous court decision that considered the matter closed. The previous lawsuit challenged a 2020 state law that...
"You just never know what game day will bring" | UT students dress as Chancellor Plowman on game day ahead of Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee students got the attention of Chancellor Donde Plowman for dressing up as her the weekend ahead of Halloween. The three posed for a photo as the students rocked blonde wigs and similar attire, including black blazers and plaid orange skirts. Plowman said...
WATE
Multiagency drug bust underway in Morgan County
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Suspects in more than 50 controlled drug buys made during an undercover drug operation in Morgan County are being contacted by multiple agents starting Friday in what the sheriff’s office has dubbed, “Operation Trick-Or-Treat.”. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social...
KCSO retired K-9 receives support after cancer diagnosis
A retired Knox County Sheriff's Office K-9 is receiving support from the community after his recent cancer diagnosis.
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Comments / 3