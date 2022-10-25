ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha City Council approves plan for new Costco in west Omaha

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41p4g5_0imVh03A00

Costco plans to put another store in the Omaha metro area — this time out west.

The city council approved the preliminary layout of the facility planned for 180th and West Maple.

The plan got some pushback with one resident in that area telling the council he fears traffic will bleed into his neighborhood. Attorney for Costco, Larry Jobeun, responded by saying the only way Costco customers drive through the neighborhoods is if they’re lost.

Jobeun also told the council that the new location will have double the amount of gas pumps that are currently at the Costco location on 126th Street and Dodge West Dodge Road, which hopefully will alleviate potential traffic issues on the 36-acre site.

This will be the fourth Costco in Nebraska, and the third in the metro, with another location in Sarpy County.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
CARTER LAKE, IA
KETV.com

Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors

VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Elkhorn River access sites closing for the season next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn River access sites will close again for the winter season starting next week. The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced Thursday that three points will close Nov. 1. The sites — Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and West Maple Road — will reopen again in the spring, on April 1.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Eppley Airfield announces new exclusive express parking ramp

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield is adding a new exclusive express ramp to help travelers. According to the Omaha Airport Authority, the Premier Parking location will provide "convenient and quick access" to the airport's departure level. The Premier Parking location relocated from Level 1 to Level 3 of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

City Getting Rid Of Purple Street Lights

City officials announced on Wednesday afternoon that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion Project completed in 2019 have turned from white to purple. “Because the purple hue...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Council Bluffs Interstate Crash Victim Identified

The crash was around four a.m. this past Sunday on northbound I-29 at Mile Marker 50 in Council Bluffs, and Bluffs Police now say the driver is identified as 32 year old Darian Davis of Lincoln, Nebraska. They also say the investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy