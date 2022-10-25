ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa

FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
Residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a high-altitude research project

MASON CITY, Iowa – Internal medicine residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a research project that could help people in high-altitude situations. The project is aimed at improving understanding of the impacts of decreased blood oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia. It will study healthy people who fly to high altitudes on a routine basis, and how their bodies respond.
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions

The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy

A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
High speed chase ends in arrest

CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit

NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison

Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
