mystar106.com
Meeting next week to discuss State Highway 3 bridge replacement in Butler County
DUMONT — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual and in-person public information meeting next week to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, about a half-mile west of County Road T-16 in Butler County. Iowa DOT and consultant...
mystar106.com
Burn ban lifted in Winnebago County, five other local counties still have burn ban in effect
FOREST CITY — The burn ban implemented for the residents of Winnebago County has been lifted. The Winnebago County emergency management authorities had the ban in place, but it was lifted at 9 o’clock this morning. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson says despite the ban being lifted,...
mystar106.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for “The River II” housing complex in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — After the success of “The River” apartment complex, Talon Development held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for their second development in downtown Mason City. The four-story, 93-unit “River II” complex will be located on a site just west of Southbridge Mall along the banks of Willow Creek.
mystar106.com
Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa
FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
KIMT
Residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a high-altitude research project
MASON CITY, Iowa – Internal medicine residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a research project that could help people in high-altitude situations. The project is aimed at improving understanding of the impacts of decreased blood oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia. It will study healthy people who fly to high altitudes on a routine basis, and how their bodies respond.
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
Cresco Times
High speed chase ends in arrest
CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Savage Cedar Falls Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
mystar106.com
Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit
NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
KAAL-TV
Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
KBUR
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
