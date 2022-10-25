SAINT PETER, Minn. — After battling Middlebury in the National Championship game in March, the Gustavus women’s hockey team is ready to take the ice again, facing Augsburg for the first regular-season game of the year this Friday. The Gusties ended the 2021-22 season in record-breaking fashion, tallying their 17th regular season title, 13th MIAC Playoff Championship, and a second-place national finish.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO