Women’s Hockey 2022-23 Season Preview
SAINT PETER, Minn. — After battling Middlebury in the National Championship game in March, the Gustavus women’s hockey team is ready to take the ice again, facing Augsburg for the first regular-season game of the year this Friday. The Gusties ended the 2021-22 season in record-breaking fashion, tallying their 17th regular season title, 13th MIAC Playoff Championship, and a second-place national finish.
Men’s Soccer Claims MIAC Title, Tops Hamline 1-0 in Final Moments
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Raphael Cattelin (Jr., Edina) broke a scoreless draw with just 1:16 left in the match Wednesday, propelling the Gustavus men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Hamline while claiming the MIAC regular season championship. The No. 5-ranked Gusties, now winners of 17 MIAC regular season titles, improve to 12-0-4 overall and 8-0-1 in the MIAC.
Gustie of the Week: Brenna Germscheid
As a first-generation college student at a private institution, Senior Brenna Germscheid wasn’t sure what to expect from her time at Gustavus Adolphus College. However, with resilience and a dedication to finding a community, Germscheid was able to make the most of her time on the hill. “My time...
Walktober is back to lift your spirits
After a year of waiting, Walktober is back, and this year, the Gustavus Peer Assistants have worked hard to ensure that the Gustavus community has a fun, fabulous, and healthy fall. Walktober is an event held every fall by the Peer Assistants to show the Gustavus community the benefits and...
Good art, Bad art
This week the Salon des Refusés exhibition debuted in the Schaefer Art Gallery. The exhibition was put together by Professor Betsy Byers’ first term seminar, “Good Art, Bad, Art.”. In this course, students are encouraged to make bad art while considering the societal and historical situations that...
