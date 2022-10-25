Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football Recruiting: JUCO target announcing commit soon
Mickey Joseph’s Nebraska football recruiting apparatus got its first big win last Saturday in Malachi Coleman. Could it be getting another one in JUCO defensive line target Anterio Thompson this weekend?. The Iowa Western C.C. player would be a big get for a team that is trying to rebuild...
247Sports
Huskers offer 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph spent time at Chandler (Ariz.) High School on Friday during the bye week. Chandler of course is the high school of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Joseph and the Huskers made a number of...
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch addresses impact of season-ending injury to LB Nick Henrich
Bill Busch explained what losing linebacker Nick Henrich will mean for Nebraska’s defense moving forward. Losing Henrich will be a major loss for Nebraska’s defense. Henrich suffered a season-ending injury and will be out for the remainder of the season. Henrich is a defensive captain for Nebraska and the defense will need to move forward without him. Busch, who is the interim defensive coordinator, just experienced another challenge in his 1st season in the position.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Nebraska's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8
Nebraska football is making quite the second-half comeback this season under interim coach Mickey Joseph. For him to lose the interim tag, however, a bowl game must be in the Huskers’ future. Is it?. ESPN’s FPI projects the chances of Nebraska reaching a bowl game at a very unfavorable...
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska for tie atop Big Ten
Coach Kelly Sheffield figured Wednesday night’s match against No. 1 Nebraska would be a good test for his University of Wisconsin volleyball team. Safe to say, the Badgers aced it. The No. 5 Badgers, led by 21 kills from Sarah Franklin and nine blocks from Danielle Hart, convincingly swept...
Nebraska Football: Priscilla Joseph comments on Huskers job causes stir
As the Nebraska football team’s season has marched on, there have been quite a few twists and turns in the search for the man who will formally and permanently replace Scott Frost. One of the bigger twists of the last week to 10 days has been what can be perceived as a rather strong push to get the interim tag removed from Mickey Joseph’s job title. However, while that push does indeed seem strong, one of the questions that have popped up has been, “does he really want the job?”
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson voices support for Nebraska keeping Mickey Joseph
The search for the new head coach at Nebraska is full steam ahead, but current QB Casey Thompson would love it if interim head coach Mickey Joseph could stick around. Thompson went on at length about how much he liked Joseph and his demeanor in a press conference on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska at No. 5 Wisconsin Tonight
The winner will hold the top spot in the Big Ten standings
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
247Sports
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Nebraska offers four-star running back
Nebraska offered Chandler (Ariz.) High 2024 running back Ca’Lil Valentine on Monday evening. The running back’s teammate, Kennedy Urlacher also added an offer from the Huskers. Valentine is the latest running back to add a Huskers offer and it is his sixth overall as Nebraska joined Arizona and...
wearemillardsouth.com
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Nebraska is the Big Ten West's gatekeeper to chaos
Some of us have believed in Big Ten West chaos all along. A year ago, Iowa won the division cleanly with a 7-2 conference record. But lurking right behind the Hawkeyes were 3 teams that finished 6-3. Had Nebraska not squandered a second-half lead to the Hawkeyes in the season finale, we would have had a 4-way tie between Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
